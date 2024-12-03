Navy admits 'modest' capacity to detect underwater threats after transit of Russian attack submarine

The Russian submarine UFA 490 is being monitored and escorted by a Philippine Navy aircraft during the former's transit in the West Philippine Sea on November 28.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy only has "modest" to "minimal" capabilities to detect underwater threats in Philippine waters, a senior military official said Tuesday, December 3.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, shared this assessment of the country's maritime surveillance capabilities less than a week after the Navy spotted a surfaced Russian attack submarine in the country's exclusive economic zone.

"Our underwater, undersea warfare capability is still modest. It is still ongoing development," Trinidad said. "[We] have greater capabilities to monitor surface assets or surface targets than what we have to detect underwater contacts."

The Russian Kilo-class submarine was first detected by the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command last week and was monitored and shadowed by the Philippines' navy ship and air force planes as it passed through the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Navy spotted the submarine some 80 nautical miles west of Cape Calavite, Occidental Mindoro on November 28 using its own intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. It then deployed its warship BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and four aircraft to monitor the Russian submarine's movement from November 28 to 29.

The BRP Jose Rizal established radio communications with the submarine, which confirmed its identity, crew complement, and navigational intent.

Trinidad said the military did not consider the incident particularly concerning. He said the submarine surfaced to receive fuel or supplies, or to conduct minor repairs, and was not engaged in any suspicious activities.

He added that there were also two Russian "support vessels" sighted some eight to ten nautical miles from the fully surfaced submarine.

However, Trinidad did not rule out the possibility that the submarine had long been underwater in the Philippines' EEZ before it surfaced.

"We detected the submarine when it was surfaced. Anything is possible before we detected the submarine while it was still submerged," he said.

Procuring more anti-submarine assets

With the Philippines only having two vessels capable of anti-submarine warfare, Trinidad said the Navy has "noticed" the need to procure more assets of this type "years ago."

"That's why in our Re-Horizon 3 that already includes more corvettes, more ships, and other anti-submarine warfare capabilities," Trinidad said. He was referring to the phase of the AFP modernization program that dealt with defending the Philippines from external threats.

Trinidad said several vessels with anti-submarine capabilities are already in the procurement pipeline. Specifically, there are six corvettes under construction, while the Philippines is already in the process of procuring six offshore patrol vessels, two additional corvettes, and two landing dock ships.

The Navy has also submitted proposals for two more corvettes or frigates equipped for anti-submarine warfare, Trinidad said.

When asked about plans to install sound surveillance systems along shipping lanes to detect submerged submarines, Trinidad said various capabilities are being considered as part of a broader program to develop the AFP's undersea warfare capabilities.

He described it as a "complex mix of different capabilities" but deferred to the Department of National Defense on which specific capabilities would be prioritized.

"The submarine program is now at the Department of National Defense level. We submit, we defer to their wisdom on how it will proceed," Trinidad said.

Russia’s Kilo-class submarines are known for their advanced weaponry and stealth capabilities. Dubbed the “Black Hole” by the United States Navy, they are among the world’s quietest submarines, designed for covert operations in coastal waters.

Beijing's signals?

The Navy official ruled out any possible involvement of China in the Russian submarine's surfacing.

"It was first detected 80 nautical miles off Lubang Island stationary... After a few hours it was already noticed to be traveling at a slow speed," Trinidad said, adding: "It is unlikely that they were conducting any nefarious activities."

Beijing and Moscow are not formal allies, but both countries have sought to oppose what they view as the United States' presence in the region. Both countries held joint naval drills in the waters off southern China's Guangdong province in July.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, foreign vessels may pass through another country's EEZ because the EEZ grants coastal states rights over resources, not full sovereignty. This allows for freedom of navigation and overflight.

"The diesel-electric submarine [of Russia] would require every now and then to surface either periscope depth to charge their batteries or to receive supplies, fuel, or to repair any minor derangements," Trinidad said.

However, Trinidad added: "It could also be seen as a signal to show that we are here. But for the context of the situation, it was more of to receive fuel or supplies or to do some minor repairs."