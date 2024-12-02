^

Headlines

BI nabs Korean swindler, Chinese kidnapper

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 11:26am
BI nabs Korean swindler, Chinese kidnapper
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday, December 2, said that it had separately arrested a man wanted by the South Korean government for swindling, as well as a woman sought by the Chinese government for kidnapping.

BI agents were given a mission order at the request of the South Korean government to locate the wanted swindler, 41-year-old Park Chang Suk, along with his cohort, 39-year-old Lee Yunwoo.

Park and Lee were arrested in November within the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga.

While only Park is wanted for large-scale fraud, Lee was also detained. Lee, who sheltered Park, was discovered to be overstaying in the country. 

“They will be deported after our board of commissioners has issued the order for his summary deportation.  He will then be included in our blacklist of undesirable aliens and banned from re-entering the Philippines,” BI Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement. 

Park is the subject of a Blue Notice issued by the Interpol of Seoul after being charged with fraud in the Suwon District Court in South Korea.

The court’s arrest warrant was issued on May 10. Park deceived his victims into giving him loans amounting to $57,000. He claimed these were payments for his property, which was about to be foreclosed. 

In November, the BI also arrested 36-year-old Chinese woman Yu Yue in Makati City. Yu has an arrest warrant issued by the Public Security Bureau in Jinjiang City, China.

“All three aliens are presently detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings,” the BI said. 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filing raps vs Sara Duterte &lsquo;not politically motivated&rsquo; &mdash; PNP chief

Filing raps vs Sara Duterte ‘not politically motivated’ — PNP chief

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
"The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;ICC prosecutor preparing for drug war trial&rsquo;

‘ICC prosecutor preparing for drug war trial’

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
A lawyer representing some of the victims of the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs believes that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bidding war for Rizal&rsquo;s &lsquo;Mona Lisa&rsquo; hits P31 million

Bidding war for Rizal’s ‘Mona Lisa’ hits P31 million

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 13 hours ago
A ferocious bidding war for Jose Rizal’s “Josephine Sleeping” erupted last weekend at the Leon Gallery’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos leads Christmas tree lighting at Palace

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Malacañang yesterday, with Vice President Sara Duterte a no-show amid the ongoing rift between the two highest officials of the...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC to Palawan fishermen: Go fish in West Philippine Sea

NSC to Palawan fishermen: Go fish in West Philippine Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The National Security Council urged fishermen in Palawan to go beyond the municipal waters and fish in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OVP aide Lopez discharged from VMMC

OVP aide Lopez discharged from VMMC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
A week since her hospitalization, Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff Zuleika Lopez was discharged from the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Cases vs Sara not politically motivated

PNP: Cases vs Sara not politically motivated

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte and her security personnel are not politically motivated but part of the...
Headlines
fbtw
12 days left to register bets&rsquo; online campaign platforms

12 days left to register bets’ online campaign platforms

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Candidates and political parties participating in next year’s midterm elections have only 12 days left to register their...
Headlines
fbtw

DOH: HIV cases to hit 215,400

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
By the end of the year, the number of people living with HIV nationwide is estimated to reach 215,400.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with