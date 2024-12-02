BI nabs Korean swindler, Chinese kidnapper

In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday, December 2, said that it had separately arrested a man wanted by the South Korean government for swindling, as well as a woman sought by the Chinese government for kidnapping.

BI agents were given a mission order at the request of the South Korean government to locate the wanted swindler, 41-year-old Park Chang Suk, along with his cohort, 39-year-old Lee Yunwoo.

Park and Lee were arrested in November within the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga.

While only Park is wanted for large-scale fraud, Lee was also detained. Lee, who sheltered Park, was discovered to be overstaying in the country.

“They will be deported after our board of commissioners has issued the order for his summary deportation. He will then be included in our blacklist of undesirable aliens and banned from re-entering the Philippines,” BI Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement.

Park is the subject of a Blue Notice issued by the Interpol of Seoul after being charged with fraud in the Suwon District Court in South Korea.

The court’s arrest warrant was issued on May 10. Park deceived his victims into giving him loans amounting to $57,000. He claimed these were payments for his property, which was about to be foreclosed.

In November, the BI also arrested 36-year-old Chinese woman Yu Yue in Makati City. Yu has an arrest warrant issued by the Public Security Bureau in Jinjiang City, China.

“All three aliens are presently detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings,” the BI said.