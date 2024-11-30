^

Headlines

House orders release of Duterte aide Zuleika Lopez

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 6:50pm
House orders release of Duterte aide Zuleika Lopez
Photo posted on Facebook by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa shows Vice President Sara Duterte and her chief of staff Zuleika Lopez at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City on Nov. 24, 2024. Sen. Bong Go is also present
Ronald Bato Dela Rosa via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has ordered the release of Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff, marking the end of her 10-day detention.

In a release order dated November 30, the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, chaired by Rep. Joel Chua, directed retired General Napoleon Taas, the House sergeant-at-arms, to implement Lopez’s release. 

"In view of the undertaking to attend all hearings, you are hereby ordered to immediately RELEASE ATTY. ZULEIKA T. LOPEZ after a medical examination has been conducted on her," the order read.

This came after Lopez was cited for contempt last week for alleged interference in deliberations on the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd), when Duterte served as DepEd chief. 

Lopez was initially held at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on November 22 but was later ordered to be transferred to the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City.

She was eventually confined at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) after suffering panic attacks, vomiting and fainting spells.

Over the weekend, Duterte announced that Lopez would step down as her chief of staff after the conclusion of the House hearings. The vice president attributed Lopez’s decision to emotional distress caused by her detention ordeal.

“She expressed her intention to resign earlier. She said, ‘I want to resign from the Office of the Vice President.’ And I told her, OK,” Duterte said.

The vice president described the experience as traumatic for Lopez and went as far as calling the House’s decision to transfer her "attempted homicide."

Lopez’s release comes amid ongoing tensions between Duterte and the First Family.

During a virtual press conference on November 23, Duterte claimed to have arranged for the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Romualdez if an alleged plan to kill her were to succeed.

The vice president later clarified that her remarks were hypothetical and should not be taken as actionable threats. — with reports from Dominique Flores

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos tells House: Don&rsquo;t impeach Sara on mending ties: Never say never

Marcos tells House: Don’t impeach Sara on mending ties: Never say never

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Even as relations between him and Vice President Sara Duterte continue to deteriorate, President Marcos said he does not support...
Headlines
fbtw
No valid grounds to probe VP &ndash; ombudsman

No valid grounds to probe VP – ombudsman

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
For Ombudsman Samuel Martires, there are no valid grounds at this point to investigate Vice President Sara Duterte for her...
Headlines
fbtw
Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Because of her recent statements against Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and President Marcos,...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP will not break, says Sara

OVP will not break, says Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Entangled in controversies and under investigation for grave threats, corruption and possible violation of the anti-terrorism...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara no-show at NBI, asks for rescheduling

Sara no-show at NBI, asks for rescheduling

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte begged off yesterday from her scheduled appearance before the National Bureau of Investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BuCor OKs Taguba transfer from NBP to House

BuCor OKs Taguba transfer from NBP to House

By ChristineÂ Boton | 20 hours ago
Citing security concerns, the Bureau of Corrections has approved the temporary transfer of businessman Mark Taguba to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Angara: Defer teachers&rsquo; loan payments in calamity areas

Angara: Defer teachers’ loan payments in calamity areas

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara has requested private and public financial institutions to grant a three-month moratorium...
Headlines
fbtw

Business groups: Prioritize nation’s welfare over politics

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Business groups are urging government leaders to make the nation’s welfare a priority and to uphold the rule of law, as the rift between the Marcoses and Dutertes deepens.
Headlines
fbtw
DOT welcomes implementation of e-visa system for India

DOT welcomes implementation of e-visa system for India

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Department of Tourism welcomed the announcement of the Department of Foreign Affairs that it has rolled out the electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
Churches organize to monitor POGO ban

Churches organize to monitor POGO ban

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
An organization of Christian churches in the Philippines will monitor the implementation of the ban on Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with