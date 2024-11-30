^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 4:02pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No valid grounds to probe VP &ndash; ombudsman

No valid grounds to probe VP – ombudsman

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
For Ombudsman Samuel Martires, there are no valid grounds at this point to investigate Vice President Sara Duterte for her...
Headlines
fbtw
Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Because of her recent statements against Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and President Marcos,...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP will not break, says Sara

OVP will not break, says Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Entangled in controversies and under investigation for grave threats, corruption and possible violation of the anti-terrorism...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to military: Don&rsquo;t be deceived, stay focused

Marcos Jr. to military: Don’t be deceived, stay focused

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Amid a worsening rift with the Dutertes, President Marcos reminded the military yesterday to remain true to its mission of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos confirms asking House to cease impeachment efforts vs Sara Duterte

Marcos confirms asking House to cease impeachment efforts vs Sara Duterte

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday confirmed that he asked lawmakers to stop any efforts to impeach Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart blocks nearly 2 billion malicious text messages

Smart blocks nearly 2 billion malicious text messages

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Malicious text messages blocked by Smart Communications Inc. this year have reached nearly two billion, as the company continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed pump movements seen next week

Mixed pump movements seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Following recent hikes, pump prices of petroleum products are expected to move in opposite directions next week.
Headlines
fbtw
DBM to release P1 billion to DPWH for infrastructure repairs

DBM to release P1 billion to DPWH for infrastructure repairs

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
A P1-billion fund for rehabilitating infrastructure projects damaged by recent tropical cyclones has been approved for release...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor OKs Taguba transfer from NBP to House

BuCor OKs Taguba transfer from NBP to House

By ChristineÂ Boton | 17 hours ago
Citing security concerns, the Bureau of Corrections has approved the temporary transfer of businessman Mark Taguba to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Angara: Defer teachers&rsquo; loan payments in calamity areas

Angara: Defer teachers’ loan payments in calamity areas

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara has requested private and public financial institutions to grant a three-month moratorium...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with