^

Headlines

Students may dropout of college after subsidy slashes, senator warns

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 5:53pm
Students may dropout of college after subsidy slashes, senator warns
Undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian lamented the cuts on government subsidies for college students, saying that this may lead to more learners dropping out of school. 

Gatchalian, who is the co-chair of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, raised that the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) UniFAST Memorandum Circular 5 reduced the students’ Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). 

Under the memo, TES students in private schools used to get P60,000. Under the new memo, they could only get P20,000. 

Meanwhile, students in public higher education institutions will now only get P20,000 from the previous P40,000. 

"It's either they will drop out in the middle of the academic year or not continue their studies altogether. The amounts should be enough for students to graduate. I believe that the P60,000 and P40,000 are the amounts that will incentivize as well as cover the expenses of the student in order for them to finish," Gatchalian said during the budget deliberations of the State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) on Tuesday. 

This move from CHED was meant to accommodate more TES beneficiaries, but Gatchalian said the goal is not just to get more students to start studying, but to make sure that they finish as well. 

Sen. Pia Cayetano, the budget sponsor, agreed with Gatchalian, but said that there is a need to look for creative solutions. 

"If you look at it in the long run, where do we get the money?" Cayetano asked. 

CHED’s TES cut is not the only indication of a limited fiscal space for SUCs. 

Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros questioned why P7.06 billion intended for SUCs is allocated to unprogrammed funds.

Unprogrammed funds are standby appropriations that do not yet have allocated funding.

"The transfer to unprogrammed appropriations effectively de-prioritizes this crucial budget line item which should be dedicated to reimburse SUCs and covering their deficiencies. It raises concerns about the government's commitment of fully funding the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act and ensuring the stability of our SUCs," Hontiveros said. 

While senators have passed the General Appropriations Bill, amendments can still be made. Hontiveros said that she would work to restore the SUC’s budget. 

In a separate statement, Sen. JV Ejercito likewise vowed to fight for a higher budget for all SUCs, particularly the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP). 

“Thousands of graduates enter the Philippine workforce every year thanks to this institution’s dedication to high-quality education. Last academic year alone, 19,230 graduates benefited from its programs,” Ejercito said of PUP. 

JV EJERCITO

PIA CAYETANO

RISA HONTIVEROS

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara&rsquo;s chief of staff detained for contempt

Sara’s chief of staff detained for contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff was cited in contempt last night when she finally faced the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 10 hours ago
A Philippine Airlines flight queue of 30 wheelchairs paraded a new face of the Filipino overseas exodus.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Senate has deleted the P39.8-billion allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program inserted in the proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millions of confidential funds were merely stored in duffel bags when they were withdrawn by special disbursing officers of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to confirm the existence of "Mary Grace Piattos" at a press conference on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday, November 20, a bill requiring the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

4 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are deepening their defense ties beyond disaster response to address what both nations see...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos

Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Philippines and Laos have inked their first defense agreement that would see the two Southeast Asian nations conduct joint...
Headlines
fbtw
12 dead, 16 injured due to triple typhoons

12 dead, 16 injured due to triple typhoons

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
In its latest report on Thursday, November 21, five of the 12 reported deaths are validated while 11 out of the 16 injured...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese spies working through POGOs? Senate sets final hearing

Chinese spies working through POGOs? Senate sets final hearing

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is set to make a final appearance in the Senate on November 26 with one last hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with