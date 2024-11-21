12 dead, 16 injured due to triple typhoons

A resident removes grass from his flooded house after a river dike burst at the height of Super Typhoon Man-yi (local name Pepito) at a farming village in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija province on Nov. 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from inclement weather caused by tropical cyclones "Toraji" (formerly Nika), "Usagi" (formerly Ofel), and "Man-Yi" (formerly Pepito) has climbed to 12, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Thursday.

In its latest report on Thursday, November 21, five of the 12 reported deaths have been validated, while 11 out of 16 injuries have been confirmed.

Four individuals remain missing.

A total of 429,852 individuals have been displaced, with 300,953 taking shelter inside evacuation centers and 128,899 staying outside evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure. The NDRRMC recorded 276 damaged infrastructure facilities amounting to P2,032,677,190.

More than 51,000 houses were damaged, with 42,822 sustaining partial damage and 9,099 completely destroyed.

Five hundred and forty-one road sections and 120 bridges are impassable.

Agricultural damage is estimated at P29,687,934.91, affecting 754.8 hectares of crops and impacting 1,677 farmers.