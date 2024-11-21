^

Headlines

No layoffs in cutting number of PNP generals – Remulla

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
No layoffs in cutting number of PNP generals â€“ Remulla
Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla gave the assurance after the Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed his ad interim appointment to the DILG, the department that oversees the Philippine National Police (PNP).
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — While he wants to whittle down the number of police generals from 153 to 25, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla gave assurance that no one will be fired.

Remulla gave the assurance after the Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed his ad interim appointment to the DILG, the department that oversees the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We are not firing anyone. We are not removing anyone. We are waiting for their retirement. And we will formulate a policy whether or not we will replace the generals that are retiring,” Remulla noted.

“For most, what needs to be done is to study whether the star rank of that position is really deserving or necessary or it can be colonel or other positions. It is an ongoing process so it’s not immediate but we are waiting for their retirement,” the DILG chief added.

Earlier, Remulla said he wanted to trim down the number of PNP generals from 153 to just 25 as part of his efforts to reform the PNP, which he described as currently “very top-heavy” and is in need of streamlining to “flatten” the organization.

He cited as an example the case of the PNP-National Capital Regional Police Office, which is currently headed by a police general while his deputy is also a police general.

“Why do you have two generals with the same rank occupying a position higher than the other? The area police command, nine of them now with three personnel behind them,” Remulla pointed out.

The DILG chief said the process of promotion in the PNP would be reviewed and would be compared with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He added that PNP promotions are made every three years, shorter than those in the AFP, which is every five years.

“It then becomes very bloated. It has become a right rather than a privilege to become general. I propose that it should be based on merit and need and function,” Remulla said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said although the PNP supports the initiative to streamline the police force, they are reconsidering the reduction in the number of police generals as Remulla first claimed that he wants to streamline the number of generals from 133 to only 25 generals.

Consider welfare  of officers

For his part, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa advised Remulla to take into consideration police morale and welfare in the effort to have a lean and mean police force.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, agreed that the organization is “somehow bloated somewhere” and there is a need to streamline the PNP, noting a large number of generals.

“Take this as a recommendation or an unsolicited advice to the SILG. While we are going to (streamline), I hope the changes in the organization, especially in streamlining the number of generals, will not be so drastic. Please take into consideration their morale and welfare,” Dela Rosa said.

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Millions of confidential funds were merely stored in duffel bags when they were withdrawn by special disbursing officers of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

7 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to confirm the existence of "Mary Grace Piattos" at a press conference on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Mary Jane Veloso returning to the Philippines, says Marcos
play

Mary Jane Veloso returning to the Philippines, says Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
After 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia, Filipina domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso is coming home. 
Headlines
fbtw
House mulls consulting PSA to verify 'Mary Grace Piattos,' other recipients of confidential funds

House mulls consulting PSA to verify 'Mary Grace Piattos,' other recipients of confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Blue Ribbon Committee plans to coordinate with the Philippine Statistics Authority to verify the identity of a certain...
Headlines
fbtw
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 3 days ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Senate has deleted the P39.8-billion allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program inserted in the proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
BAI officials suspended over 66 goats with Q fever

BAI officials suspended over 66 goats with Q fever

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Some officials of the Bureau of Animal Industry have been suspended over the importation of 66 goats infected with Q fever,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to be invited again to quad comm probe

Duterte to be invited again to quad comm probe

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte will again be invited to attend a hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP bans lavish Christmas parties

PNP bans lavish Christmas parties

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Heeding the call of President Marcos for government officials and employees to scale down Christmas parties, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with