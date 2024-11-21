^

Duterte to be invited again to quad comm probe

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Duterte to be invited again to quad comm probe
Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's inquiry into his war on drugs campaign on Oct. 28, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines —  Former president Rodrigo Duterte will again be invited to attend a hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee that is investigating his administration’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, panel chairman Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said yesterday.

Barbers told “Storycon” on One News that there are still lawmakers who want to question Duterte, who attended the hearing last Nov. 13 which ran for 13 hours.

However, Duterte will not be invited to attend the next hearing that was rescheduled to Nov. 27 as it will tackle Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Asked about Duterte’s responses when he attended their hearing, the Surigao lawmaker said there was “short of a confirmation” from the former president that rewards were given to those who took part in the drug war.

Aside from Duterte, Barbers also confirmed that an invitation was sent to former overall deputy ombudsman Arthur Carandang, who was dismissed in 2018 after disclosing information about his investigation into the alleged bank transactions of Duterte and members of his family.  – Jose Rodel Clapano

