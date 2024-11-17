Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 18 due to â€˜Pepitoâ€™

^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 18 due to ‘Pepito’

November 17, 2024 | 5:41pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 18 due to 'Pepito'
Some students are seen wading through the flooded Taft Avenue due to a heavy downpour despite the announcement of cancellation of classes in Manila on Aug. 31, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:36 p.m.) — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended classes on Monday, November 18, due to Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi).

As of 3:20 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Pepito had made landfall in the vicinity of Dipaculao, Aurora.

The following LGUs suspended their classes on November 18:

  • Atimonan, Quezon - Pre-school to Senior High School, public and private
  • Baguio City - All levels, public and private; work in government offices suspended half day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will resume at 1 p.m.
  • Baliwag, Bulacan - All levels, public and private
  • Cavite - All levels, public and private
  • Laurel, Batangas - All levels, public and private
  • Laguna - All levels, public and private
  • Lian, Batangas - All levels, public and private
  • Morong, Rizal - All levels, public and private
  • Nueva Ecija - All levels, public and private
  • Pandi, Bulacan - All levels, public and private
  • Pangasinan - All levels, public and private; work in government offices
  • Santa Maria, Bulacan - All levels, public and private
  • Tarlac - All levels, public and private; work in government offices

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said that the suspension of classes and government work are up to the local chief executives.

"Upon consultation with the relevant government agencies and the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), cancellation of classes and/or suspension of work in government offices is given to the respective local chief executives, taking into consideration the situation in their respective localities," it said.

Please refresh this page for updates.

