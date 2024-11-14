^

Headlines

Supreme Court strikes down 'unfair' settlements with employees

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 8:00pm
Supreme Court strikes down 'unfair' settlements with employees
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ruled that compromise agreements and settlements between employers and employees that are “not reasonable” due to excessively low amounts are invalid.

In a 12-page decision promulgated on May 29, 2024, the high court’s second division invalidated the compromise agreements executed by San Roque Metals Inc. (SRMI) and Prudential Customs Brokerage Services Inc. (PCBSI) with a group of illegally dismissed employees.

The case

The case involves 12 of the original 35 employees whom the Supreme Court previously declared to have been unlawfully terminated by PCBSI and SRMI. The companies had been ordered to pay the workers back wages and separation pay as compensation.

The petitioners, however, later signed separate compromise agreements, accepting settlement amounts ranging from just 5.20% to 23.42% of what they were legally entitled to. 

The Executive Labor Arbiter noted in each agreement that the settlements would not affect the final determination of the back wages and separation pay owed.

The two firms argued that the petitioners forfeited their right to claim the remaining amounts after accepting the settlements. 

However, the ELA, ruled that the amounts paid under the agreements should be treated as advances on the total compensation owed and not as full settlements.

When SRMI appealed this ruling, the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) upheld the ELA’s decision, deeming the agreements invalid due to the unreasonably low amounts offered. This prompted the firms to elevate their petition to the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court, however, sided with the employers, declaring the agreements valid because the employees had voluntarily signed them. The workers then resolved to approach the Supreme Court with a renewed petition. 

Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled on the side of the employees, thus affirming the NLRC’s earlier ruling.

In its decision, the high court ordered SRMI and PCBSI to pay the petitioners the full amounts owed from the illegal dismissal case, less any amount they had already paid.

The court also imposed a 6% annual legal interest on the unpaid balance, effective from the date of its decision until full payment is made.

According to the high court, the following are the requirements for a quitclaim to be valid:

(1) it must be signed by the employee voluntarily; (2) there is no fraud or deceit on the part of the parties; (3) the amount stated in the quitclaim is credible and reasonable; and (4) it is not contrary to law, public order, public policy, morals or good customs.

The high court found the settlements, representing only 5.20% to 23.42% of the petitioners’ entitlements, to be grossly inadequate and unreasonable. 

The Supreme Court emphasized that while there is no fixed standard for determining reasonableness, the amounts in this case were far below acceptable levels.

“There is no exact percentage that determines the reasonableness of a monetary consideration in quitclaims and compromise agreements. In several cases, the Court has deemed settlement amounts of varying percentages to be unreasonable, which shows that the reasonableness of a settlement amount is determined on a case-to-case basis rather than through a mathematical precision,” the court’s decision read.

 

LABOR

NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS COMMISSION

NLRC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
The 11th hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives showed a different side of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte confirms tapping an Iglesia Ni Cristo for 'special' drug war operation

Ex-president Duterte confirms tapping an Iglesia Ni Cristo for 'special' drug war operation

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed on Wednesday, November 13, that he sought a member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo to...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday challenged the International Criminal Court to start investigating allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: No help for Duterte if he wants be probed by ICC

Marcos: No help for Duterte if he wants be probed by ICC

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made it clear: The government will not stop Duterte from surrendering himself or cooperating...
Headlines
fbtw
The Philippine school that produces health workers who stay

The Philippine school that produces health workers who stay

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
A tiny campus by the University of the Philippines in Leyte turns village scholars into community doctors who practice where...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: We don't agree with China's definition of sovereignty

Marcos: We don't agree with China's definition of sovereignty

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rebuffed China's territorial claims anew on Thursday, November 14, saying the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Families of missing Albay activists seek Supreme Court protection writs

Families of missing Albay activists seek Supreme Court protection writs

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Cora Jazmines, wife of James Jazmines and the family of Felix Salaveria — Gabreyel and Felicia Ferrer — filed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with