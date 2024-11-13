Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 13 due to 'Ofel', 'Nika'
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, November 13, due to tropical cyclones "Ofel" (international name: Usagi) and "Nika" (international name: Toraji).
Although Severe Tropical Storm Nika exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon, November 12, it continues to bring rain and affect parts of the country.
Meanwhile, as of 4 a.m., PAGASA reported that Ofel intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, with more areas in northern Luzon now placed under Signal No. 1.
The following LGUs have suspended classes:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet province
- Acupan Elementary School in Virac, Itogon – no classes due to a landslide
Region I
- Pangasinan province – local holiday
Region II
- Cagayan province
- Alcala – all levels, public and private
- Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
- Enrile – all levels, public and private
- Isabela province
- Cabagan – all levels, public and private
- Cauayan City – all levels, public and private
- Echague – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Santiago City – all levels, public and private
- Tumauini – all levels, public and private
- Quirino province – all levels, public and private, including government offices in preparation for Ofel (until Thursday, November 14)
— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
Please refresh this page for updates.
- Latest
- Trending