Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 13 due to 'Ofel', 'Nika'

Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 7:00am
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, November 13, due to tropical cyclones "Ofel" (international name: Usagi) and "Nika" (international name: Toraji).

Although Severe Tropical Storm Nika exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon, November 12, it continues to bring rain and affect parts of the country.

Meanwhile, as of 4 a.m., PAGASA reported that Ofel intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, with more areas in northern Luzon now placed under Signal No. 1.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Benguet province
    • Acupan Elementary School in Virac, Itogon – no classes due to a landslide

Region I

  • Pangasinan province – local holiday

Region II

  • Cagayan province
    • Alcala – all levels, public and private
    • Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
    • Enrile – all levels, public and private
  • Isabela province
    • Cabagan – all levels, public and private
    • Cauayan City – all levels, public and private
    • Echague – preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • Santiago City – all levels, public and private
    • Tumauini – all levels, public and private
  • Quirino province – all levels, public and private, including government offices in preparation for Ofel (until Thursday, November 14)

 

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

Please refresh this page for updates.

