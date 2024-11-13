Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 13 due to 'Ofel', 'Nika'

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, November 13, due to tropical cyclones "Ofel" (international name: Usagi) and "Nika" (international name: Toraji).

Although Severe Tropical Storm Nika exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon, November 12, it continues to bring rain and affect parts of the country.

Meanwhile, as of 4 a.m., PAGASA reported that Ofel intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, with more areas in northern Luzon now placed under Signal No. 1.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet province Acupan Elementary School in Virac, Itogon – no classes due to a landslide



Region I

Pangasinan province – local holiday

Region II

Cagayan province Alcala – all levels, public and private Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private Enrile – all levels, public and private

Isabela province Cabagan – all levels, public and private Cauayan City – all levels, public and private Echague – preschool to senior high school, public and private Santiago City – all levels, public and private Tumauini – all levels, public and private

Quirino province – all levels, public and private, including government offices in preparation for Ofel (until Thursday, November 14)

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

