Gov’t on track to meet less than 1/3 of its housing target by 2028

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 6:20pm
Govâ€™t on track to meet less than 1/3 of its housing target by 2028
File photo of housing
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The  Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) continues to struggle to meet its housing target by the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term. 

During the Senate’s budget plenary session, the DHSUD’S budget sponsor Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that there are 535 projects underway under the agency’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program. 

Marcos had initially promised a lofty goal of six million houses by the end of his term. Upon review with the National Economic and Development Authority, the DHSUD further reduced this goal to 3.2 million houses. 

As the Senate’s budget plenary sessions unfolded, senators were eager to question the agency about its changing targets. The answers, however, lead to more questions. 

"By June 2028, there will be housing unit constructions that started at the magnitude of a total of 907,000," Hontiveros said in mixed English and Filipino.

She said that while the government may not hit the target of 3.2 million houses, this will address the housing needs of 3.2 million Filipinos.

The sum of 907,000 houses is a far cry from the current target of 3.2 million, and even farther than the initial six million. 

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III further questioned another target set in the 2025 National Expenditure Program, which was in Marcos’ budget message. 

Marcos’ message on the 4PH read: “This program will address the housing needs of 1.4 million Filipinos.” 

However, only P1.8 billion was set for the 4PH in the proposed 2025 budget.  

“Sa mind ni Presidente, ang beneficiary ng P1.8 billion ay 1.4 million Filipinos? Impossible. P1000 per head” Pimentel said. 

(In the President’s mind, the beneficiaries of P1.8 billion are 1.4 million Filipinos? Impossible. P1000 per head.) 

The DHSUD, through Hontiveros, justified that this target was only for 2024. However, Pimentel said that the operative term was “will address”, which means this was for the future. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada pressed Senator Hontiveros on how many houses have been built so far. In response, Hontiveros stated that construction is ongoing for 162,000 units.

“The term of the president is going to end in three years. Until now, you’re only building 162,000 houses for 162,000 Filipinos?” Estrada said. 

Sen. Cynthia Villar, whose family owns one of the largest real estate businesses in the country, also raised concerns about the DHSUD's project. She noted that it appeared to target not the country's poorest, but those who can afford a loan for a house.

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
