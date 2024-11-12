Nika intensifies; 2 more cyclones monitored

A weather specialist looks at an image showing the location of Typhoon Nika as well as a tropical depression and a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of re- sponsibil- ity during a weather update at the PAGASA main office in Quezon City yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Nika intensified into a typhoon and made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora yesterday, while two more cyclones are being monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Nika (international name Toraji) is expected to exit PAR this evening.

A tropical depression and tropical storm are being observed outside PAR.

Once they enter PAR, the cyclones will be named Ofel and Pepito.

Strong rains were experienced in northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA deputy administrator for research and development Marcelino Villafuerte II said at a press conference.

Nika’s clouds reached portions of southern Luzon, PAGASA Weather Division officer-in-charge Christopher Perez said.

The center of Nika was located near Besao, Mountain Province as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 4 was raised in Kalinga, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao, the central and southern portion of Abra and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur.

Signal No. 3 was hoisted in the northern portion of Quirino, the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the central portion of Isabela, the southwestern portion of Cagayan, the southern portion of Apayao, the rest of Abra, the rest of Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte and the rest of Ilocos Sur.

Signal No. 2 was raised in the northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Norte, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan, the northern and central portions of Aurora and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija.

Signal No. 1 was hoisted in Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, the northern and central portions of Zambales and the northeastern portion of Quezon, including Polillo Islands.

Intense to torrential rains (more than 200 millimeters) were experienced yesterday in Apayao, Cagayan, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm) were experienced in Ilocos Norte, Abra, Ilocos Sur and La Union.

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm) were experienced in Pangasinan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Quezon.

Today, heavy to intense rains are expected in Ilocos Norte. Moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in Apayao, Abra and Ilocos Sur.

Strong to gale-force gusts are also expected today over Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and Isabela.

A gale warning was hoisted over the eastern seaboard of Luzon and northern and western seaboard of northern Luzon.

The government is on a 10-day alert for the impact of Nika, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla noted that the response scenario is a 10-day event due to the impending arrival of Ofel and Pepito.

Pepito (international name Man-yi) may enter PAR before the weekend. It was spotted east of Guam yesterday.

“Between Nov. 11 and 17, we will have three typhoons entering the Philippines, all on the same path. That means four typhoons in 10 days, following the same trajectory,” Remulla said.

Families affected

Around 708 families or 2,177 people in 58 barangays in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces were affected by rains brought by Nika.

Most of them, comprising 635 families or 1,949 people, took temporary refuge in 58 evacuation centers in the Cagayan Valley region, based on initial reports by the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Region 2.

The DSWD regional office said at least 8,995 additional family food packs reached Batanes on Sunday through the BRP Gabriela Silang of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force.

Around 10,000 family food packs are being loaded at satellite warehouses in Baler, Aurora, according to DSWD-Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.

Class suspensions

In Metro Manila, local government units announced class suspensions as signal No. 1 was raised due to Nika.

Classes were suspended in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Pasig, San Juan, Marikina, Mandaluyong and Manila.

Private colleges and universities in Manila were directed to shift to online classes at the discretion of administrators.

In La Union, classes and beach activities were suspended. Fishing and swimming along coastal barangays were banned.

Gov. Raffy Ortega-David issued an executive order suspending classes and directing local government units to alert disaster personnel and prepare for the tropical cyclone’s effects.

Mayor Lany Baobaoen-Carbonell of San Gabriel town ordered the temporary closure of Tangadan Falls, a popular tourist spot, to prevent incidents.

The PCG in northern Luzon alerted its district commands in the Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley for rescue efforts.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was hoisted in La Union yesterday.

Luzon dams

Two Luzon dams have released water amid rains brought by Nika, according to the state weather bureau.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, one gate of Ambuklao Dam in Benguet was opened and began releasing water after it reached 750.29 meters. Its normal high water level is 752 meters.

One gate of Binga Dam in Benguet also released water after reaching 572.86 meters, or 2.14 meters below its normal high water level of 575 meters.

Meanwhile, Angat Dam’s water level dropped by 0.03 meters after recording 201.88 meters. Its normal high water level is 210 meters.

Ipo Dam in Bulacan reached 100.3 meters. Its normal high water level is 101.1 meters.

Bustos Dam in Bulacan, which continues to preemptively release water, reached 16.44 meters. Its spilling level is 17.35 meters.

La Mesa Dam in Quezon City reached 79.67 meters, below its spilling level of 80.15 meters.

San Roque Dam in Pangasinan reached 278.07 meters, below its normal high water level of 280 meters.

Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija reached 209.2 meters. Its normal high water level is 221 meters.

Magat Dam in Isabela reached 181.95 meters, below its normal high water level of 193 meters.

Caliraya Dam in Laguna reached 287.72 meters or 0.47 meters compared to its previous level of 287.25 meters.

President Marcos has ordered the gradual release of water in the dams to prevent overflow.

Meanwhile, five dams in Central Luzon managed by the National Irrigation Administration have reached their spilling levels: Tangilad Dam, Mangindong Dam and Colo Dam in Bataan and AMRO Dam and Disalit Dam in Aurora.

Stranded

Around 179 people were reported stranded at 14 ports as of yesterday noon, according to the PCG.

Of the number, 145 are in the Southern Tagalog District and 34 in the Bicol District.

The PCG recorded 655 people stranded at 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, 32 rolling cargoes, nine ships and four motorized boats belonging to the two PCG districts were also stranded.

Commander Christian Jasmin of PCG Station Camarines Sur directed deployable response group personnel to aid in the forced evacuation of residents from the Bula, Pili and Nabua municipalities.

In Romblon, MV Maria Oliva, a roll-on and roll-off passenger vessel, reportedly ran aground yesterday, carrying 156 passengers and 38 crew members.

Operated by Montenegro Shipping Lines, the ship was on its way to Romblon Port from San Agustin Port when the incident happened.

No oil spill was reported.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police yesterday placed its regional offices on heightened alert.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it activated its disaster response units nationwide to “ensure swift and coordinated assistance.” – Artemio Dumlao, Jun Elias, Bella Cariaso, Evelyn Macairan, Mark Ernest Villeza, Pia Lee-Brago, Ramon Efren Lazaro