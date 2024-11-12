^

Headlines

PAGASA simplifying reporting

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2024 | 12:00am
PAGASA simplifying reporting
Commuters endure strong winds brought by tropical cyclone Enteng while walking along E. Rodriguez in Quezon City on Sept. 2, 2024.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines —  For the past weeks, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has been using graphics to make weather forecasting simple.

In an interview with The STAR, PAGASA senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said they are aware that technical jargon needs to be removed to make weather information appealing to the general public.

“Unlike before where pure text was enough, now they want graphics, they prefer pictures, so we follow the trend,” he said. “Hopefully, our weather reporting will be more effective, as we want the warning and information given to them to translate into action.”

“We are now using pure graphics, pure colorful maps as the public can easily notice and understand the warnings that we issue in terms of tropical wind signals, including heavy rainfall warnings and flood information. These are all color-coded,” Ordinario said.

Tropical cyclone bulletins are issued every six hours, he noted.

“If a typhoon is expected to make landfall or cross our landmass, we increase our bulletin every three hours so we can show to the public that the threat is here, there are possible impacts as the typhoon is approaching,” he said.

A weather advisory is also issued twice a day to describe the expected amount of rain in every province, Ordinario said.

Tropical advisories are also issued to warn the public of cyclones outside the Philippine area of responsibility that are expected to enter PAR, he noted.

Aside from using weather satellites from Japan, Ordinario said PAGASA will also tap the satellite from South Korea next year.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Nika has further intensified to near-typhoon category, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid &lsquo;Nika&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid ‘Nika’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, November 11, due to tropical cyclone "Nika"...
Headlines
fbtw
Four OVP officials cited in contempt, ordered arrested

Four OVP officials cited in contempt, ordered arrested

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Four Office of the Vice President officials were cited in contempt and ordered detained on Monday, November 11, after repeatedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition

Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Detained doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy was granted medical furlough to due an irregular heartbeat, the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine consuls to plan help for undocumented Filipinos before Trump return

Philippine consuls to plan help for undocumented Filipinos before Trump return

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
The Philippine officials' meeting will occur around a month before Trump assumes office in January. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aussie, Philippines defense execs meet today to deepen cooperation

Aussie, Philippines defense execs meet today to deepen cooperation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 37 minutes ago
The defense ministers of the Philippines and Australia will meet in Canberra today for the inaugural Australia-Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 37 minutes ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday expressed concern that the controversial dole-out Ayuda sa Kapos ang...
Headlines
fbtw
They were just doing their job &ndash; VP Sara

They were just doing their job – VP Sara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 37 minutes ago
They were “merely doing their jobs,” Vice President Sara Duterte said yesterday, in defense of her four officials...
Headlines
fbtw

Educators urge private school group: Don’t join NTF-ELCAC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 37 minutes ago
Teachers and academics are asking the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations to rethink its decision to join the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with