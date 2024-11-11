^

Comelec proclaims ex-Rep. Garbin as new Legazpi mayor

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 6:30pm
Comelec proclaims ex-Rep. Garbin as new Legazpi mayor
The Commission on Elections proclaims Alfredo Garbin Jr. as the new mayor of Legazpi City, Albay, Nov. 11, 2024.
Commission on Elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has proclaimed former congressman Alfredo Garbin Jr. as the mayor of Legazpi City, Albay, following the disqualification of the city's former mayor, Carmen Geraldine Rosal.

The proclamation ceremony on Monday, November 11, implemented the poll body's recent decision nullifying Rosal's proclamation as mayor from the 2022 elections.

According to a statement by the Comelec, Rosal's legal team attempted to halt the proclamation by filing a motion to suspend the proceedings with both the special city board of canvassers and the Supreme Court. 

However, the board proceeded with the proclamation after confirming that no injunctive relief had been issued by the Supreme Court.

The leadership change comes after a lengthy legal battle that ended when the Supreme Court upheld Rosal's disqualification in October.

The court found that Rosal had illegally distributed government funds during the campaign period – a violation of Philippine election laws.

The case against Rosal began shortly after the 2022 elections, with Comelec's Second Division initially disqualifying her in October that year. In May 2023, the Comelec en banc upheld that decision and finalized her disqualification.  

After several appeals, the Supreme Court upheld Comelec's decision in a ruling in October 2024.

Rosal was disqualified for breaking the 45-day election spending ban ahead of the May 2022 polls. A Facebook post promoting a cash aid payout for tricycle drivers, held 40 days before the election, thanked Rosal for the payout.  

Garbin, who previously served as a congressman representing the Ako-Bicol partylist, is now set to lead Albay's capital city for the remainder of the term. 

He received 57,137 votes in the 2022 elections, making him the candidate with the highest number of valid votes.

2022 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

LEGAZPI CITY
