Sara Duterte still searching for new spokesperson

The House Committee on Appropriations scrutinized the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President under Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an ongoing probe into its alleged misuse of confidential funds, the Office of the Vice President has yet to appoint a new spokesperson that will replace former OVP spokesperson and lawyer Michael Poa.

"Wala pa. Sa ngayon wala pa kaming replacement for the OVP spokesperson (None yet. We haven't selected a replacement yet for the OVP spokesperson)," Vice President Sara Duterte said on Monday, November 11, at a press conference.

Speaking before local media in Bacolod City, Duterte said: "If you have recommendations or shortlist, we'd welcome your recommendations."

It has been less than a week since Poa confirmed his exit from the OVP during the fourth inquiry by the House good government committee on November 5.

Poa said he had already vacated the post "prior to the previous hearing that we had," which was the panel's third hearing on October 17.

RELATED: Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP

Poa said his contract was "pre-terminated" and that it was a "mutual decision" between him and Duterte. He was supposed to serve until December 2024.

The ongoing House investigation into the OVP's alleged misuse of funds — which Duterte has repeatedly rebuked as a political attack — played a role in Poa's decision to step down. He said he could not keep his post while attending the hearings and fielding questions from the media about it, all at the same time.

"I expressed that I could not fulfill the obligations of the contract as a resource person... Nawawala ang objectivity [There's no more objectivity]. So I said, 'I dont think I am capable of really fulfilling the contract,'" Poa said. He added, however, that he and Duterte are on good terms.

On Monday, the House panel cited four OVP officials in contempt and ordered their arrest for continuing to snub its summons. Poa is one of five OVP officials who showed up to the inquiry on Monday, although he has also attended the panel's previous hearings.

What went before. During the committee's Oct. 17 inquiry, Poa admitted asking then-DepEd Undersecretary Nolasco Mempin to obtain documents from military units related to its youth leadership summits to justify how DepEd spent its secret funds in 2023. Mempin, however, clarified that no DepEd funds were actually used for the summits.

Poa previously served as DepEd chief-of-staff and spokesperson when Duterte was education secretary from 2022 to June this year.

He was one of at least six ranking DepEd officials who tendered their resignations when Duterte stepped down as DepEd chief. — Cristina Chi