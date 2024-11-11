^

Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 3:22pm
Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition
Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Detained church founder Apollo Quiboloy was granted medical furlough due to an irregular heartbeat, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, November 11. 

Quiboloy is facing charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking. He has been in police custody since being apprehended by authorities in September.   

“Last November 7, Apollo Quiboloy complained about chest discomforts that prompted the PNP General Hospital to conduct a medical examination and the medical examinations conducted by our health service showed that he had an irregular heartbeat that may be considered as life-threatening,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters in Filipino at a press briefing. 

On November 8, following a Pasig court order, Quiboloy was taken to a hospital. 

Fajardo said Quiboloy was supposed to return to the PNP custodial center on Monday.

The Regional Trial Court of Pasig, however, extended Quiboloy’s medical furlough to November 16 to complete his medical examinations.

Quiboloy, a known ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has evaded Philippine authorities since a Senate issued an arrest warrant for him in March. 

A month later, a Davao court issued an arrest warrant for Quiboloy over child abuse while a Pasig court issued an arrest warrant for human trafficking. 

 

