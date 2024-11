Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 7 due to 'Marce'

Park-goers walk through the heavy downpour inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Oct. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Thursday, November 7, due to Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing).

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signals up to Signal No. 4 as Typhoon Marce approaches the Babuyan Islands for landfall, the agency reported early Wednesday morning.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra province – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Apayao province – all levels, public and private

Benguet province – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region I

Ilocos Norte province Batac City – all levels, public and private Laoag City – all levels, public and private

Ilocos Sur province – all levels, public and private

Pangasinan province Laoac – preschool to senior high school, public and private Rosales – preschool to senior high school, public and private San Fabian – all levels, public and private San Quintin – all levels, public and private

Dagupan City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region II

Batanes province – all levels, public and private

Cagayan province Alcala – all levels, public and private Enrile – all levels, public and private Rizal – all levels, public and private Sanchez-Mira – all levels, public and private Santo Niño – all levels, public and private



Region III

Aurora province Dipaculao – preschool to senior high school, public and private



— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

