Marce intensifies into typhoon

Marce was monitored 480 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela as of 4 p.m. yesterday and was moving northwestward at 25 km per hour.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Marce will continue to intensify and reach its peak as it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tomorrow, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It is expected to make landfall or pass close to the Babuyan Islands or the northern portion of mainland Cagayan on Thursday afternoon or evening.

The typhoon was carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and the northern portion of Aurora.

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that could be hoisted during Marce’s passage is signal no. 4. Marce may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday afternoon or evening.

Marce is already bringing scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region.

Marce’s trough is also bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mindanao while Eastern Visayas may see isolated rains due to Marce.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Marcos thanks Malaysia

President Marcos has thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for supporting the Philippines’ efforts to assist the areas hit by recent cyclones.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos expressed his deep gratitude to Anwar for Malaysia’s critical support in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon in a phone call last Monday.

According to the PCO, Marcos highlighted Malaysia’s sending of the Eurocopter EC-725, which performed a vital role in delivering urgently needed relief to inundated and isolated communities.

In a separate Facebook post, Marcos described Malaysia’s assistance as “invaluable.”

Prepare early for Marce

Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chairman Gilbert Teodoro Jr. yesterday directed concerned local government officials to prepare early for the possible effects of Typhoon Marce, especially in Northern Luzon, and implement forced evacuations in hard to reach communities.

At a press briefing, Teodoro said forced evacuation should be imposed in areas that cannot be easily reached by disaster response teams before Typhoon Marce hits.

He said forced evacuations will be required by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, especially in really remote areas including islands where people may get isolated.

Teodoro said areas that may need forced evacuations include some parts of the eastern seaboard of Cagayan Valley, but added that Office of Civil Defense regional directors should be the ones to determine such areas.

Because Typhoon Marce has “a cone of uncertainty,” which means that its path and strength may change from what was predicted, preparation and early planning is key, he said — Alexis Romero, Michael Punongbayan