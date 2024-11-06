^

Headlines

Marce intensifies into typhoon

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Marce intensifies into typhoon
Marce was monitored 480 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela as of 4 p.m. yesterday and was moving northwestward at 25 km per hour.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Marce will continue to intensify and reach its peak as it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tomorrow, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Marce was monitored 480 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela as of 4 p.m. yesterday and was moving northwestward at 25 km per hour.

It is expected to make landfall or pass close to the Babuyan Islands or the northern portion of mainland Cagayan on Thursday afternoon or evening.

The typhoon was carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and the northern portion of Aurora.

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that could be hoisted during Marce’s passage is signal no. 4. Marce may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday afternoon or evening.

Marce is already bringing scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region.

Marce’s trough is also bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mindanao while Eastern Visayas may see isolated rains due to Marce.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Marcos thanks Malaysia

President Marcos has thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for supporting the Philippines’ efforts to assist the areas hit by recent cyclones.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos expressed his deep gratitude to Anwar for Malaysia’s critical support in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon in a phone call last Monday.

According to the PCO, Marcos highlighted Malaysia’s sending of the Eurocopter EC-725, which performed a vital role in delivering urgently needed relief to inundated and isolated communities.

In a separate Facebook post, Marcos described Malaysia’s assistance as “invaluable.”

Prepare early for Marce

Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chairman Gilbert Teodoro Jr. yesterday directed concerned local government officials to prepare early for the possible effects of Typhoon Marce, especially in Northern Luzon, and implement forced evacuations in hard to reach communities.

At a press briefing, Teodoro said forced evacuation should be imposed in areas that cannot be easily reached by disaster response teams before Typhoon Marce hits.

He said forced evacuations will be required by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, especially in really remote areas including islands where people may get isolated.

Teodoro said areas that may need forced evacuations include some parts of the eastern seaboard of Cagayan Valley, but added that Office of Civil Defense regional directors should be the ones to determine such areas.

Because Typhoon Marce has “a cone of uncertainty,” which means that its path and strength may change from what was predicted, preparation and early planning is key, he said — Alexis Romero, Michael Punongbayan

vuukle comment

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"We would understand if the typographical error happens once or twice, and for a single individual to make this mistake multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted &mdash; solon

P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted — solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A House lawmaker discovered that P10.49 million of the Department of Education's P15.54 million confidential funds remained...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A third Department of Education official has admitted to receiving cash envelopes totaling P225,000 during Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
More than 2,100 barangays are at risk of floods and landslides as Typhoon Marce approaches Philippine landmass.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP
play

Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Poa was Duterte's go-to crisis communicator, handling hot-button issues that have dogged the Vice President over the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec says multiple registrants can vote

Comelec says multiple registrants can vote

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
While facing investigation and possible criminal suit, the estimated one million double or multiple registrants still have...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo denies criminal liability over &lsquo;fake&rsquo; counter-affidavit

Guo denies criminal liability over ‘fake’ counter-affidavit

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac insisted she is not criminally liable for the signed counter-affidavit she submitted...
Headlines
fbtw

PhilHealth urged: Implement case rate hikes by November 30

1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his appeal for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to fulfill its commitment to increase case rates by up to 50 percent across the board by Nov. 30.
Headlines
fbtw
More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as &lsquo;Marce&rsquo; advances

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Marce’ advances

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The state weather bureau has put more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Typhoon ‘Marce’ slightly...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd asks public to report corrupt contractors to new hotline

DepEd asks public to report corrupt contractors to new hotline

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Department of Education has set up a dedicated anti-corruption channel where the public can report suspicious bidding...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with