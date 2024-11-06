^

Headlines

‘Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearing’

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2024 | 12:00am
â€˜Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearingâ€™
Former president Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte is likely to skip the hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives tomorrow, Assistant Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V said yesterday.

Ortega, a member of the House’s so-called Young Guns, noted that Duterte’s legal team might recommend to the former president to “play it safe” and not attend the quad comm hearing, as testifying under oath could potentially expose not only the latter’s legal vulnerabilities, but also those of his close allies.

This recommendation could stem from concerns about the controversial reward system that allegedly incentivized “drug kills” in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, according to Ortega.

“I believe his legal team might pursue a ‘play it safe’ strategy of ‘less talk, fewer mistakes,’ and they can best achieve this by advising Duterte not to attend the quad comm hearing. They’ll only dig themselves deeper if the former president speaks,” Ortega said.

The quad comm, which is composed of the House committees on dangerous drugs, public order and safety, human rights and public accounts and is investigating alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs), illegal drugs, alleged abuses of power, illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations or POGOs and human rights violations tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, has set its next hearing tomorrow.

Former police colonel and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma has testified before the quad comm that cash incentives were allegedly often provided to personnel who eliminated suspected drug offenders.

Garma alleged that this reward structure mirrored practices linked to the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), a vigilante group allegedly responsible for numerous EJKs in Davao City during Duterte’s term as mayor and reported to have employed similar tactics.

Further testimonies have indicated that these rewards were not merely a local phenomenon, but a widespread policy allegedly promoted by the Duterte administration.

Ortega noted that Garma’s revelations shed a disturbing light on the inner workings of the drug war.

Honor your commitment

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, one of the Young Guns leaders, yesterday asked Duterte to honor his commitment that he would attend tomorrow’s quad comm hearing.

“Elected leaders should have the courage to practice the virtue of having a word of honor,” Adiong said.

“Filipinos know the former president as someone with palabra de honor. Throughout his political career, especially during his decades as mayor of Davao City, he built a reputation as a man of his word. This integrity is largely why people repeatedly placed their trust in him,” he added.

Duterte’s attendance will also resonate with their supporters, according to Adiong.

Meanwhile, House Assistant Majority Leader and Zambales 1st District Rep. Jay Khonghun yesterday challenged Duterte to face the quad comm tomorrow.

Khonghun, another Young Guns leader, said the real culprit in the alleged EJKs as a result of the Duterte administration’s bloody war on drugs will be “indicted.”

“There should be truth above power, whose holders only come and go. As elected officials in charge of making laws, ferreting out the whole truth has been part of our mandate. It is our priority, and we will make sure that real culprits are indicted, powerful or not,” Khonghun added.

vuukle comment

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"We would understand if the typographical error happens once or twice, and for a single individual to make this mistake multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted &mdash; solon

P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted — solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A House lawmaker discovered that P10.49 million of the Department of Education's P15.54 million confidential funds remained...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A third Department of Education official has admitted to receiving cash envelopes totaling P225,000 during Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
More than 2,100 barangays are at risk of floods and landslides as Typhoon Marce approaches Philippine landmass.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP
play

Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Poa was Duterte's go-to crisis communicator, handling hot-button issues that have dogged the Vice President over the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo denies criminal liability over &lsquo;fake&rsquo; counter-affidavit

Guo denies criminal liability over ‘fake’ counter-affidavit

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac insisted she is not criminally liable for the signed counter-affidavit she submitted...
Headlines
fbtw

PhilHealth urged: Implement case rate hikes by November 30

1 hour ago
Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his appeal for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to fulfill its commitment to increase case rates by up to 50 percent across the board by Nov. 30.
Headlines
fbtw
More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as &lsquo;Marce&rsquo; advances

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Marce’ advances

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The state weather bureau has put more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Typhoon ‘Marce’ slightly...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd asks public to report corrupt contractors to new hotline

DepEd asks public to report corrupt contractors to new hotline

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Department of Education has set up a dedicated anti-corruption channel where the public can report suspicious bidding...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with