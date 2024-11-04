â€˜31,000 to take science high school examâ€™

‘31,000 to take science high school exam’

MANILA, Philippines — The National Competitive Examination (NCE) of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Science High School System (DOST-PSHSS) will have more than 31,000 takers this Nov. 16.

PSHSS said that the 31,636 who were qualified to take the NCE will vie for only 1,860 slots available.

Eligible applicants were elementary graduates of schools duly recognized by the Department of Education with a final grade of 85 percent or higher in Science and Mathematics.

They must also be Filipino citizens with no applications as immigrant to any foreign country, will not be more than 15 years old by June 30, 2025, have not previously applied to the PSHSS, and are preferably in good health to undergo the rigorous academics.