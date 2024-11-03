Over 167,000 passengers processed during UNDAS 2024 â€” Immigration

Over 167,000 passengers processed during UNDAS 2024 — Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 167,538 passengers were processed by the Bureau of Immigration on October 31 and All Saints' Day.

In a press release on Saturday, November 2, the bureau said that this year’s international travelers for UNDAS increased by 12% compared to last year’s total of 149,257 passengers.

The increase in arrivals was largely attributed to Undas, as Filipinos typically return to their hometowns. Major Philippine airports experienced high volumes on October 31 and November 1, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

Departures and arrivals

On October 31, the bureau recorded 41,078 arrivals and 43,341 departures nationwide.

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, immigration officers processed 14,010 arrivals and 15,666 departures. NAIA Terminal 3 recorded the highest activity, with 19,223 arrivals and 20,495 departures

Here's a breakdown of arrivals and departures at the NAIA Terminals 1 and 3:

NAIA Terminal 1:

14,931 arrivals

13, 381 departures

NAIA Terminal 3:

19, 136 arrivals

19, 431 departures

To accommodate the surge of travelers, the Bureau of Immigration deployed 58 newly appointed immigration officers to key airports and activated rapid response and augmentation teams.

The bureau also encouraged passengers to use the electronic gates in the arrival areas, which expedite processing and reduce wait times.