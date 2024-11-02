November 4 declared national day of mourning for 'Kristine' victims

Mourners carry a coffin up a collapsed riverbank and other debris, damaged by floodwaters during heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami, during a funeral procession in Laurel town, Batangas province on October 30, 2024. Trami rammed into the Philippines on October 24, forcing over half a million people to flee their homes, while at least 42 people remain missing in the storm's aftermath, according to the national disaster agency.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared November 4 as a national day of mourning to remember the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), which left a devastating impact across the Philippines.

Through Proclamation No. 728, the president called on Filipinos to observe the day with solemnity, remembering those affected by the storm, which ravaged the country with heavy rains, strong winds and widespread flooding from October 21 to 25.

"The nation deeply mourns this tragic loss, and joins the families and loved ones of our departed brothers and sisters in this moment of immense sorrow," the proclamation read.

Under Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, the president ordered flags at all government buildings, as well as in Philippine embassies and consulates abroad, to be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

“The entire nation is requested to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the souls of the victims,” Marcos said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that Kristine affected more than 7 million people, displacing thousands and claiming at least 139 lives.

Proclamation No. 728 was issued on Oct. 30, 2024.