'Fortify our bond': Marcos delivers message of unity for Undas 2024

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 10:27am
A member of the boy scouts places a lighted candle over the grave of a fallen soldier at the heroes' cemetery in Manila on October 31, 2024, a day before people head to cemeteries for All Saints Day in the annual remembrance of loved ones.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to use the Undas season as an opportunity to become "better persons, better Filipinos, and better stewards" of the nation as the country observes All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. 

In a statement released by Malacañang on Thursday, October 31, the president stressed the importance of remembering those who contributed to the nation's prosperity through their "example of faith and love for others."

"This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the divine but also with one another," Marcos said.

The president highlighted All Souls' Day as a period of reflection, particularly in remembering "the deceased faithful who led lives of honor, sacrifice, and service." He encouraged citizens to emulate the saints' "extraordinary compassion, kindness, and humility."

Marcos also urged Filipinos to take time to spend time with family and loved ones, visit departed relatives, offer prayers for the deceased and express gratitude for their impact.

“Reflecting on our journey in this world, let us strive to live with love and compassion for others, ever seeking the common good, just as the saints and our loved ones did in their time,” he added.

The traditional observance of Undas in the Philippines typically sees millions of Filipinos visiting cemeteries and columbaria to pay respects to their departed loved ones. 

MALACANANG

MARCOS

UNDAS
