Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 30 due to 'Leon'

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, October 30, due to tropical cyclone Leon (international name: Kong Rey).

Several areas in Luzon are under Signal Nos. 3, 2 and 1 as Typhoon Leon continues to strengthen, the state weather bureau PAGASA said early Wednesday morning.

Classes in other areas were also suspended to support ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Apayao – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Benguet – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region I

Ilocos Sur – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region II Batanes – all levels, public and private (until October 31)

Cagayan Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private Santa Praxedes – all levels, public

Isabela Santo Tomas – all levels, public and private

Region III Aurora – all levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija Talavera – preschool to senior high school, public and private



Region IV-A

Batangas province Calaca City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Lemery – all levels, public and private (until October 31) Nasugbu – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) San Luis – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Talisay – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private (until October 31)

Cavite province Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels, public

Laguna province Bay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Calamba City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private (until October 31) Los Baños – face-to-face classes in all levels, public (until October 31) Magdalena – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Paete – face-to-face classes in all levels, public (until October 31) Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Cruz – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Maria – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public (until October 31)

Quezon province Real – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Infanta – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 General Nakar – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Polillo – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Patnanungan – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Panukulan – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Burdeos – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Jomalig – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Mauban – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Alabat – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Perez – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Quezon town – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Calauag – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Atimonan – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Plaridel – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Gumaca – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Lopez – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Guinayangan – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1 Tagkawayan – preschool to senior high school, public and private due to Signal No. 1



Region V

Albay province – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Camarines Sur Naga City – all levels, public and private (until October 31)

Sorsogon Castilla – all levels, public and private Juban – preschool to senior high school, public and private



Visayas

Region VI

Antique Anini-y – all levels, public and private Belison – all levels, public and private Libertad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private



— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

