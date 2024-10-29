^

Headlines

Under Marcos, PNP still withholding drug war files from CHR

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 12:28pm
Under Marcos, PNP still withholding drug war files from CHR
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Moro combatants who successfully completed the Bangsamoro Police Basic Recruit Course.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — While the president's allies in Congress are closing ranks to expose drug war abuses, the Philippine National Police has continued to deny the Commission on Human Rights access to crucial police records related to Duterte's brutal drug campaign.

The police have given various reasons to justify their continued stonewalling of the human rights commission. Some, including the PNP top brass, have invoked the exemptions to Freedom of Information requests as outlined in the Duterte-era Executive Order (EO) No. 2, CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc said on Tuesday, October 29. 

"Some simply refuse outright. Others cite directives from their officials," the CHR chairperson said in mixed Filipino and English in an interview with “Radyo DZBB."

It is the "reality on the ground" that some police files on drug war cases remain out of the CHR's reach — even in the present Marcos administration. 

"We experience this on the ground with our investigators. During the height of police operations against illegal drugs, whenever there were deaths, our investigators would immediately go to the area of the incident," Palpal-latoc said.

"One of our sources of evidence is the police report. However, there are instances where police stations refuse to provide documents," he added. 

Flagging PNP's attention. The CHR chairperson said he previously raised the denied requests for police records during the House of Representatives' investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, where he sat across the PNP's human rights affairs office.

Palpal-latoc did not specify which House hearing he was referring to, but the lower chamber has so far held two kinds of drug war inquiries in recent months: first, through the House human rights panel in May, and second, through the current House quad-committee.

"After that, we reached out to the PNP chief [Gen. Rommel Marbil]" Palpal-latoc said. "However, their response remained the same. They are using EO 2 as their reason for not providing us with documents." 

Exemptions to FOI order. EO 2, signed by Duterte in 2016, mandates full public disclosure of all government transactions and information in the executive branch, subject to certain limitations. 

Some of the exceptions to full public disclosure include information that could compromise national security and information concerning law enforcement and the protection of public and personal safety. 

But the CHR, being an independent body, has the power to request police records from the PNP, Palpal-latoc said. 

"Mandato ng commission yun. Kaya lang sa pamamagitan ng isang memorandum o direktiba, nabaliwala ang mandato (That is the mandate of the commission. However, through a memorandum or directive, that mandate has been rendered ineffective)," he added.

No closure yet on drug war 

With the commission "exploring all possible ways" to get the information they need, Palpal-latoc said they have reconstituted a task force to study cases of extrajudicial killings during the drug war and identify incidents of police misconduct.

"Wala pa talagang closure saamin. Wala pang pagtukoy kung sino ang may pananagutan (There is still no closure for us. There has been no identification of who is responsible)," he said.

The CHR chairperson, who was present during yesterday's (October 28)'s Senate inquiry into Duterte's drug war, hopes the PNP can still revise its policy.

"We also heard from Sen. Bato yesterday that if you talk to the chief PNP, the process will be easy if he agrees. We hope that things will change," he said. "However, if they don't, we are studying what else we can do to obtain the documents."

RELATED: A year into presidency, Marcos quietly keeps Duterte’s drug war goingNo ICC return despite bombshell drug war accusations 

Victims of the drug war have, in their communications with the International Criminal Court (ICC), pointed to inaction from local courts and the police's unwillingness to investigate killings as roadblocks to achieving justice for their slain relatives. 

Families of those killed have repeatedly said that the ICC remains the only avenue for a genuine and impartial investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity committed during Duterte's war on drugs.

CHR support for Quad Comm probe

To achieve "tangible progress" on the government's investigation of drug war cases, the CHR has said it is willing to cooperate with the House Quad Committee's probe into the killings during Duterte's drug war.

"Given the considerable challenges the CHR faced during the past administration, we are encouraged that the current socio-political climate offers a more conducive environment for the resolution of these cases," the CHR said in a statement.

"We stand ready to aid the Quad Committee in their undertaking by sharing our investigation reports and findings in the pursuit of truth and accountability," it added.

The previous House Quad Comm hearings have seen past and present members of the police force turn the tables on their former principals, with several accusing Duterte and senators Bong Go and Ronald dela Rosa of facilitating or tolerating a nationwide drug reward and quota system. 

The Senate's Blue Ribbon committee launched a counterpart investigation into the drug war yesterday, but critics say the hearing spiraled out of control as senators struggled to rein in the former president, who deflected accountability questions with his familiar drug war rhetoric.

vuukle comment

CHR

DRUG WAR

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte admits death squad

Duterte admits death squad

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
In an expletive-laced defense of his bloody war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday admitted having organized...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

Palace: Philippines safer under Marcos

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is safer and the people are more secure than ever under President Marcos, Malacañang asserted yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

Rainy Undas seen; Leon may become Super Typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon is expected to bring stormy weather during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in more areas in Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Leon intensifies

Signal No. 1 up in more areas in Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Leon intensifies

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
In its 5 p.m. advisory, PAGASA warned that Signal Nos. 3 and 4 may still be hoisted as the storm lurches toward extreme northern...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace, DOJ dispute Duterte&rsquo;s claim of rampant crime in the Philippines

Palace, DOJ dispute Duterte’s claim of rampant crime in the Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Both Malacañang and the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought to dispel the claims of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd, IBP partner to offer free legal aid for teachers, school staff

DepEd, IBP partner to offer free legal aid for teachers, school staff

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Department of Education and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines have launched a partnership to offer free legal aid...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea and...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon'

7 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 29, due to tropical cyclone Leon...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara could face impeachment over fund misuse&rsquo;

‘Sara could face impeachment over fund misuse’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
There are grounds to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, citing her alleged misuse of funds, the chairman of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

Pope prays for Kristine victims in Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Pope Francis has offered prayers for Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with