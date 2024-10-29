^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon"

October 29, 2024 | 7:15am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon"
Park-goers walk through the heavy dowmpour inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Oct. 16, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 29, due to tropical cyclone Leon (international name: Kong Rey).

Several areas in Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Leon may strenthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday early morning, October 29.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Luzon

 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Apayao – preschool to senior high school, public and private
  • Benguet – preschool to senior high school, public and private
  • Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region I

  • Ilocos Sur – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region II

  • Cagayan
    • Enrile – all levels, public and private
    • Tuguegarao City – preschool to senior high school, public and private
  • Isabela
    • Burgos – all levels, public and private

Region III

  • Aurora – all levels, public and private
  • Nueva Ecija
    • Cabanatuan City – all levels, public
Region IV-A
  • Batangas province
    • Calaca City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Lemery – all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Nasugbu – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • San Luis – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Talisay – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31)
  • Cavite province
    • Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels, public (until October 30) 
  • Laguna
    • Bay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Calamba City – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31)
    • Los Baños – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Magdalena – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Paete – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Santa Cruz – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Santa Maria – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
  • Quezon province
    • Infanta – preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • Polillo – preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • Real – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region V

  • Albay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
  • Camarines Norte – all levels, public and private
  • Camarines Sur
    • Naga City – all levels, public and private (until October 31)
    • Caramoan – all levels, public and private
  • Catanduanes
    • Virac– all levels, public and private

Visayas

Region VII

  • Antique
    • Anini-y – preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • Libertad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • San Jose de Buenavista – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private
    • Tobias Fornier – all levels, public and private

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

Please refresh this page for updates.

