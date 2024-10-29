Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon"
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 29, due to tropical cyclone Leon (international name: Kong Rey).
Several areas in Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Leon may strenthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday early morning, October 29.
The following LGUs have suspended classes:
Luzon
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Apayao – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Benguet – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private
Region I
- Ilocos Sur – preschool to senior high school, public and private
Region II
- Cagayan
- Enrile – all levels, public and private
- Tuguegarao City – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Isabela
- Burgos – all levels, public and private
Region III
- Aurora – all levels, public and private
- Nueva Ecija
- Cabanatuan City – all levels, public
- Batangas province
- Calaca City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Lemery – all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Nasugbu – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- San Luis – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Talisay – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31)
- Cavite province
- Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels, public (until October 30)
- Laguna
- Bay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Calamba City – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31)
- Los Baños – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Magdalena – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Paete – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Santa Cruz – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Santa Maria – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Quezon province
- Infanta – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Polillo – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Real – preschool to senior high school, public and private
Region V
- Albay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Camarines Norte – all levels, public and private
- Camarines Sur
- Naga City – all levels, public and private (until October 31)
- Caramoan – all levels, public and private
- Catanduanes
- Virac– all levels, public and private
Visayas
Region VII
- Antique
- Anini-y – preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Libertad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private
- San Jose de Buenavista – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Tobias Fornier – all levels, public and private
