Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29 due to 'Leon"

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 29, due to tropical cyclone Leon (international name: Kong Rey).

Several areas in Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Leon may strenthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday early morning, October 29.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Apayao – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Benguet – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Baguio City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region I

Ilocos Sur – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region II

Cagayan Enrile – all levels, public and private Tuguegarao City – preschool to senior high school, public and private

Isabela Burgos – all levels, public and private



Region III

Aurora – all levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija Cabanatuan City – all levels, public



Region IV-A

Batangas province Calaca City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Lemery – all levels, public and private (until October 31) Nasugbu – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) San Luis – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Talisay – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31)

Cavite province Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels, public (until October 30)

Laguna Bay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Calamba City – face-to-face classes in all levels for preschool to senior high school, public and private (October 31) Los Baños – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Magdalena – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Paete – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Cruz – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Maria – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31) Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (until October 31)

Quezon province Infanta – preschool to senior high school, public and private Polillo – preschool to senior high school, public and private Real – preschool to senior high school, public and private



Region V

Albay – face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Camarines Norte – all levels, public and private

Camarines Sur Naga City – all levels, public and private (until October 31) Caramoan – all levels, public and private

Catanduanes Virac– all levels, public and private



Visayas

Region VII

Antique Anini-y – preschool to senior high school, public and private Libertad – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private San Jose de Buenavista – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private Tobias Fornier – all levels, public and private



— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

Please refresh this page for updates.