^

Headlines

After 'Kristine,' 2 LPAs hovering near Philippine area of responsibility

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is now monitoring two low-pressure areas (LPA) hovering outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), with one likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. 

The second LPA’s current location is estimated to be 2,520 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, said Pagasa on Thursday. The chances of the second LPA developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours is low, said the state weather bureau.   

Meanwhile, the center of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is now over the coastal waters of Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph. 

While Kristine is on its way out of the PAR by Friday, Pagasa said there is a chance that it will recurve back towards the West Philippine Sea, within the area of responsibility by Sunday or Monday. 

“Kristine is forecast to re-intensify as it moves over the West Philippine Sea. While it is likely that the tropical cyclone will remain a severe tropical storm in the next five days, the chance for it to be upgraded into a typhoon is not ruled out,” Pagasa said. 

In light of Kristine, Pagasa has also issued a heavy rainfall warning in several provinces: 

Red (Serious flooding)

  • Batangas 
  • Cavite 
  • Laguna

Orange (Threatening flood)

  • Bataan
  • Zambales
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Quezon (Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Candelaria)

Yellow (Flooding in flood prone areas) 

  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga 
  • Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Pagbilao, Real, Sampaloc, Agdangan, Alabat, Atimonan, Buenavista, Burdeos, Calauag, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Jomalig, Lopez, Macalelon, Mulanay, Padre Burgos, Panukulan, Patnanungan, Perez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, San Andres, San Francisco, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Unisan)

Pagasa also issued the following tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) over the following areas: 

Signal No. 3 

  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Signal No. 2

  • Luzon: Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan

Signal No. 3

  • Luzon: Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan
  • Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Bantayan Islands, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino)

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

KRISTINEPH

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Classes and office work were suspended, flights were canceled and power and water services were disrupted as Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to ‘Kristine'

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Malacañang has suspended government work and classes at all levels in Luzon on October 24 due to the onslaught of Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang suspended classes and government work in Luzon today as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is expected to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
A price freeze on basic goods has been imposed in areas placed under a state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine,...
Headlines
fbtw
Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The victims of self-styled son of God Apollo Quiboloy confronted their alleged abuser at the Senate yesterday, saying they...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LGUs struggling to deliver food aid to &lsquo;Kristine' victims

LGUs struggling to deliver food aid to ‘Kristine' victims

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
In an interview with GMA News’ “Unang Balita, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that the LGUs, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine's Fury: At least 10 dead in storm's wake

Kristine's Fury: At least 10 dead in storm's wake

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Data from the Office of the Civil Defense show that among those who perished were victims of landslides and reported dro...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain batters Metro Manila due to &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;, Signal No. 3 stays up in Northern Luzon

Rain batters Metro Manila due to ‘Kristine’, Signal No. 3 stays up in Northern Luzon

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
A heavy rainfall warning was issued for Metro Manila and other Luzon areas on Thursday, October 24, as Severe Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
A race to reach the stranded as Kristine's death toll rises

A race to reach the stranded as Kristine's death toll rises

7 hours ago
Rescuers raced Thursday to reach residents still stranded by flooding in the hard-hit Bicol region, after torrential rains...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with