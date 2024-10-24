^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on October 24 due to ‘Kristine’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 9:55am
Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on October 24 due to â��Kristineâ��
This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — Work in courts across Luzon is suspended on Thursday, October 24, due to inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Supreme Court suspended work in first and second-level courts in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B and V and the National Capital Judicial Region).

 

 

“Courts and offices in Luzon should be accessible to lawyers, court users, and litigants through their respective hotline numbers and official email addresses,” the high court’s announcement released on Wednesday read.

“Judges should also monitor the condition of their court premises to determine or conduct any required clean-up operation or repair/rehabilitation work,” it added.

The Supreme Court also suspended its operations in all of its offices.

However, a skeletal force will remain active in the court's docket-receiving section of the judicial records office, as well as in the cash collection and disbursement division and the financial management and budget office.

Operations in the offices of the anti-graft court, the Sandiganbayan and appellate courts Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals are also suspended. 

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS

COURT OF TAX APPEALS

KRISTINE

SANDIGANBAYAN

SUPREME COURT

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

Kristine pounds Bicol, accelerates westward

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Classes and office work were suspended, flights were canceled and power and water services were disrupted as Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

Victims face Quiboloy, narrate sexual abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The victims of self-styled son of God Apollo Quiboloy confronted their alleged abuser at the Senate yesterday, saying they...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Gov't work, classes suspended across Luzon due to ‘Kristine'

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
Malacañang has suspended government work and classes at all levels in Luzon on October 24 due to the onslaught of Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

Palace suspends classes, government work in Luzon today

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang suspended classes and government work in Luzon today as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is expected to bring...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

DTI orders price freeze in Kristine calamity areas

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
A price freeze on basic goods has been imposed in areas placed under a state of calamity due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC to Comelec: Sacked government officials can run

SC to Comelec: Sacked government officials can run

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Around a hundred dismissed government officials may run in next year’s polls following a Supreme Court order restraining...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Napolcom exec confirms drug kill rewards

Ex-Napolcom exec confirms drug kill rewards

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The purported state-sanctioned executions during the six-year administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte achieved...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DepEd budget insufficient to address classroom shortage&rsquo;

‘DepEd budget insufficient to address classroom shortage’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara has admitted that the Department of Education does not have enough funds to address the classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP urges Remulla to rethink cut in number of generals

PNP urges Remulla to rethink cut in number of generals

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is supporting Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s initiative to streamline the police...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with