Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on October 24 due to ‘Kristine’

This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Work in courts across Luzon is suspended on Thursday, October 24, due to inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Supreme Court suspended work in first and second-level courts in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B and V and the National Capital Judicial Region).

WORK SUSPENSION: Work in all first and second level courts and offices in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, and V, and the National Capital Judicial Region) is suspended on Thursday, October 24 due to inclement weather.



Courts and offices in Luzon should… pic.twitter.com/uxumn6zuht — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) October 23, 2024

“Courts and offices in Luzon should be accessible to lawyers, court users, and litigants through their respective hotline numbers and official email addresses,” the high court’s announcement released on Wednesday read.

“Judges should also monitor the condition of their court premises to determine or conduct any required clean-up operation or repair/rehabilitation work,” it added.

The Supreme Court also suspended its operations in all of its offices.

However, a skeletal force will remain active in the court's docket-receiving section of the judicial records office, as well as in the cash collection and disbursement division and the financial management and budget office.

Operations in the offices of the anti-graft court, the Sandiganbayan and appellate courts Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals are also suspended.