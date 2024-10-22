^

Headlines

Baggage delays at NAIA Terminal 3 due to 'malfunctions' of 20-year-old system

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 6:05pm
Baggage delays at NAIA Terminal 3 due to 'malfunctions' of 20-year-old system
Passengers queue to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on February 24, 2024.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers flying from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 are facing significant delays in receiving their luggage due to ongoing technical problems in the terminal's baggage handling system. 

In a statement on Tuesday, October 22, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp confirmed that its 20-year-old baggage handling system has experienced malfunctions that "disrupted the processing of passengers' checked-in luggage." 

Cebu Pacific is now working to resolve delays in baggage delivery at the said terminal, the airline said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The airline, in coordination with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., is "exerting every effort to resolve the technical challenges as quickly as possible and restore normal operations," it said in a statement.

Affected passengers of international and domestic flights were given the option to either pick up their bags at the airport or have them delivered to their destinations.

Passengers on international flights with connecting flights were also offered delivery services. 

"Our teams are doing everything in their power to expedite baggage deliveries and ensure all affected passengers are assisted promptly," the budget carrier added.

To resolve the issue, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. said it has procured a new system with "additional redundancy measures set to be implemented to prevent future disruptions and enhance operational efficiency."

"This incident underscores the urgent need to upgrade NAIA's aging infrastructure. Since taking over management on September 14, NNIC has been working in phases to modernize the airport's facilities and critical systems," it added. 

vuukle comment

CEBU PACIFIC

FLIGHTS

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: 9th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 9th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to ‘Kristine'

13 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 22, due to tropical cyclone&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
As senators prepare their own investigation on extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, they have made it...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Pieces of documentary evidence have been turned over by the House of Representatives quad committee to the Office of the Solicitor...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine enters PAR, may become typhoon

Kristine enters PAR, may become typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Tropical Depression Kristine entered the Philippine area of responsibility and is expected to intensify into a typhoon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
De Lima: 'Davao Model' resembles Davao Death Squad's reward system

De Lima: 'Davao Model' resembles Davao Death Squad's reward system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
The "Davao Model," which allegedly involves rewarding police officers with cash for each drug suspect killed, mirrors the...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;willing to attend&rsquo; Senate probe into drug war

Rodrigo Duterte ‘willing to attend’ Senate probe into drug war

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte might attend a Senate probe into his administration’s war on drugs, but only with the...
Headlines
fbtw
After drawing flak, Sara Duterte fights off claims she's 'mentally unstable'

After drawing flak, Sara Duterte fights off claims she's 'mentally unstable'

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte fired back at critics questioning her state of mind on Tuesday, October 22, and insisted her recent...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief mulls trimming PNP top brass to 25 generals

DILG chief mulls trimming PNP top brass to 25 generals

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Newly installed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday said he is considering reducing the number of Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with