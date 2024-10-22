Baggage delays at NAIA Terminal 3 due to 'malfunctions' of 20-year-old system

Passengers queue to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on February 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers flying from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 are facing significant delays in receiving their luggage due to ongoing technical problems in the terminal's baggage handling system.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 22, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp confirmed that its 20-year-old baggage handling system has experienced malfunctions that "disrupted the processing of passengers' checked-in luggage."

Cebu Pacific is now working to resolve delays in baggage delivery at the said terminal, the airline said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The airline, in coordination with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., is "exerting every effort to resolve the technical challenges as quickly as possible and restore normal operations," it said in a statement.

Affected passengers of international and domestic flights were given the option to either pick up their bags at the airport or have them delivered to their destinations.

Passengers on international flights with connecting flights were also offered delivery services.

"Our teams are doing everything in their power to expedite baggage deliveries and ensure all affected passengers are assisted promptly," the budget carrier added.

To resolve the issue, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. said it has procured a new system with "additional redundancy measures set to be implemented to prevent future disruptions and enhance operational efficiency."

"This incident underscores the urgent need to upgrade NAIA's aging infrastructure. Since taking over management on September 14, NNIC has been working in phases to modernize the airport's facilities and critical systems," it added.