More areas placed under Signal No. 1 as ‘Kristine’ moves west

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 5:56pm
Tropical Depression “Kristine” moves westward over the Philippine Sea and is forecast to make landfall on October 24 or 25.
Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Kristine” continued its westward track, prompting the state weather bureau to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal warnings over more areas on October 21. 

Pagasa’s forecast indicates that Kristine may intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. It is projected to make landfall in Northern Luzon by Thursday or Friday, however the cyclone may still change its track. 

The state weather bureau raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over the following areas: 

Luzon

  • The southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)
  • Aurora
  • The northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real) including Pollilo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Visayas

  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Leyte
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

Pagasa said the highest wind signal they could hoist for Kristine is Signal No. 4. 

Kristine is currently located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of 70 kph. 

The state weather bureau has also issued a gale warning for Southern Luzon and Visayas, warning sea vessels of rough seas. 

  • Up to 5.5 meters of waves - The northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol Region
  • Up to 5.0 meters of waves - The northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar
  • Up to 4.5 meters of waves - The seaboards of Isabela, Aurora, Polillo Islands, the eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan
  • Up to 4.0 meters of waves - The seaboard of Batanes, the remaining seaboards of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar
  • Up to 3.5 meters of waves - The remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte 
  • Up to 3.0 meters of waves - The seaboards of Bohol, Siquijor, Camiguin, the eastern seaboard of Davao Region and the eastern seaboard of mainland Quezon

