More areas placed under Signal No. 1 as ‘Kristine’ moves west

Tropical Depression “Kristine” moves westward over the Philippine Sea and is forecast to make landfall on October 24 or 25.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Kristine” continued its westward track, prompting the state weather bureau to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal warnings over more areas on October 21.

Pagasa’s forecast indicates that Kristine may intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. It is projected to make landfall in Northern Luzon by Thursday or Friday, however the cyclone may still change its track.

The state weather bureau raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

The southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

Aurora

The northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real) including Pollilo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group

Pagasa said the highest wind signal they could hoist for Kristine is Signal No. 4.

Kristine is currently located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of 70 kph.

The state weather bureau has also issued a gale warning for Southern Luzon and Visayas, warning sea vessels of rough seas.