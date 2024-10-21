Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to ‘Kristine'

Students in Maniila carrying their umbrella due to rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, October 21, due to the effects of Tropical Depression Kristine.

As of 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Kristine's center of the eye was estimated 1,050 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

The following local government units suspended classes:

Luisiana, Laguna - pre-school to senior high school, public & private

Majayjay, Laguna - pre-school to high school, public & private

Santa Cruz, Laguna - all levels, public & private

Cavinti, Laguna - all levels, public & private

Liliw, Laguna - all levels, public and private

Nagcarlan, Laguna - all levels, public and private

Rizal Town, Laguna - all levels, public & private

San Pablo, Laguna - all levels, public & private

Cavite - all levels, public and private

Pola, Oriental Mindoro - all levels, public & private

Socorro , Oriental Mindoro - all levels, public & private

San Fernando, Romblon - all levels, public & private

Camalig, Albay - all levels public and private

Daraga, Albay - all levels, public & private

Guinobatan, Albay - all levels, public & private

Pio Duran, Albay - all levels, public & private

Legazpi City, Albay - all levels, public & private (may switch to alternative mode of learning)

Polangui, Albay - all levels, public & private

Camarines Norte - all levels, public & private

Camarines Sur - all levels, public & private

Cadiz City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public & private

Silay City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public and private including school workers and teachers

Please refresh this page for updates.