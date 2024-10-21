^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to ‘Kristine'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 8:43am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to 'Kristine'
Students in Maniila carrying their umbrella due to rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, October 21, due to the effects of Tropical Depression Kristine.

As of 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Kristine's center of the eye was estimated 1,050 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

The following local government units suspended classes:

  • Luisiana, Laguna - pre-school to senior high school, public & private
  • Majayjay, Laguna - pre-school to high school, public & private
  • Santa Cruz, Laguna - all levels, public & private
  • Cavinti, Laguna - all levels, public & private
  • Liliw, Laguna - all levels, public and private
  • Nagcarlan, Laguna - all levels, public and private
  • Rizal Town, Laguna - all levels, public & private
  • San Pablo, Laguna - all levels, public & private
  • Cavite - all levels, public and private
  • Pola, Oriental Mindoro  - all levels, public & private
  • Socorro , Oriental Mindoro - all levels, public & private
  • San Fernando, Romblon -  all levels, public & private
  • Camalig, Albay - all levels public and private
  • Daraga, Albay - all levels, public & private
  • Guinobatan, Albay - all levels, public & private
  • Pio Duran, Albay - all levels, public & private
  • Legazpi City, Albay - all levels, public & private (may switch to alternative mode of learning)
  • Polangui, Albay - all levels, public & private
  • Camarines Norte - all levels, public & private
  • Camarines Sur - all levels, public & private
  • Cadiz City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public & private
  • Silay City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public and private including school workers and teachers

Please refresh this page for updates.

KRISTINE

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WALANG PASOK

WEATHER
