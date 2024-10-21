Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to ‘Kristine'
October 21, 2024 | 8:43am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, October 21, due to the effects of Tropical Depression Kristine.
As of 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Kristine's center of the eye was estimated 1,050 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.
The following local government units suspended classes:
- Luisiana, Laguna - pre-school to senior high school, public & private
- Majayjay, Laguna - pre-school to high school, public & private
- Santa Cruz, Laguna - all levels, public & private
- Cavinti, Laguna - all levels, public & private
- Liliw, Laguna - all levels, public and private
- Nagcarlan, Laguna - all levels, public and private
- Rizal Town, Laguna - all levels, public & private
- San Pablo, Laguna - all levels, public & private
- Cavite - all levels, public and private
- Pola, Oriental Mindoro - all levels, public & private
- Socorro , Oriental Mindoro - all levels, public & private
- San Fernando, Romblon - all levels, public & private
- Camalig, Albay - all levels public and private
- Daraga, Albay - all levels, public & private
- Guinobatan, Albay - all levels, public & private
- Pio Duran, Albay - all levels, public & private
- Legazpi City, Albay - all levels, public & private (may switch to alternative mode of learning)
- Polangui, Albay - all levels, public & private
- Camarines Norte - all levels, public & private
- Camarines Sur - all levels, public & private
- Cadiz City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public & private
- Silay City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public and private including school workers and teachers
Please refresh this page for updates.
