Marcos appoints media exec Dante Ang II as CFO chair

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 10:35am
Dante Ang II is the chair and CEO of The Manila Times.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed The Manila Times chairperson and CEO Dante Ang II as the new chairperson of the Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday. 

Ang replaces outgoing CFO chairperson Romulo Arugay.

Aside from being a media exec, Ang was also the chairperson of the National Book Development Board. He was also a board member of the Clark International Airport Corp.

Dante Ang II’s father Dante Ang Sr. is a known public relation practitioner who served as former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s publicist. Ang Sr. was also given the CFO chair during her term.

Ang Sr. also published the infamous “Oust Duterte” matrix during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte. He tagged multiple journalists in the matrix without sufficient basis, with many calling it harassment. Ang Sr. was also appointed by Duterte as a special envoy for international public relations. 

In the same announcement from the PCO, Marcos also named Marilyn Barua-Yap as the ad interim Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission. She was a former House of Representatives Secretary-General.  


 

