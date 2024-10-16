^

Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 6:29pm
DOJ urged to dismiss terrorism raps vs sari-sari store owner in Cordillera
Department of Justice on September 11, 2024
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights advocates and indigenous peoples' groups on Wednesday, October 16, urged the Department of Justice to dismiss terrorism charges against two individuals from Mountain Province.

The two individuals, Marcylyn Pilala, a Kankanaey from Mountain Province, and Alaiza Lemíta, submitted their respective counter-affidavits before the DOJ, requesting the dismissal of the charges.

Both are accused under the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012. Pilala allegedly sold groceries to members of the New People's Army (NPA), while Lemita is accused of providing food such as adobo and rice, to the rebels.

In a statement, indigenous rights group Katribu claimed the complaints rely on testimony from alleged rebel returnees, whom rights groups argue may have been coerced into fabricating evidence.

"These so-called rebel returnees are likely pressured into giving false testimony, consistent with the state's use of anti-terrorism laws to suppress ordinary civilians," said Beverly Longid, national convenor of Katribu.

The group further called for the repeal of both the Anti-Terrorism Law and the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act, stating that these laws criminalize not just activists, but also regular citizens involved in everyday activities.

Longid added, "The misuse of these laws criminalizes even harmless acts of livelihood and care under the guise of counterterrorism." — Ian Laqui

