Prolonged eruptions detected at Taal Volcano

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 11:33am
Prolonged eruptions detected at Taal Volcano
File photo shows the Taal Volcano.
MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano has been experiencing extended periods of phreatic eruption events over the past three days, according to state seismologists at Phivolcs. 

From October 13 to October 15, two phreatic eruptions occurred each day, following a 10-hour volcanic tremor on October 12. 

The bureau reported on Wednesday, October 16, two phreatic eruptions at Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours, lasting between two and 14 minutes.  

An October 15 advisory noted that the two phreatic eruptions on Monday lasted four to seven minutes. 

On Sunday, two phreatic eruptions ranged from three to 13 minutes, according to Phivolcs’ October 14 advisory.

Before the prolonged tremor on October 12, Phivolcs often logged one phreatic eruption each day. This came after October 5, when there were seven eruptions. 

Since October 9, most eruptions have been less than seven minutes long. However, eruption durations have increased after October 12. 

Sulfur dioxide flux. Sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano have also risen significantly. 

As of October 14, the volcano emitted around 2,064 tonnes of sulfur dioxide daily, with a plume reaching 900 meters. 

This marks an increase from the 1,256 tonnes emitted on October 12 when the volcano's plume only reached 600 meters. Phivolcs classified this as weak emissions.  

However, the present sulfur dioxide flux remains less than the emissions produced by Taal’s eruption on October 9, which was at 2,256 tonnes per day with the mixture of magmatic gases and volcanic particles reaching a height of 3,000 meters.

Phivolcs has maintained Taal Volcano at Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest with moderate emissions. 

ERUPTION

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
