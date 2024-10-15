OVP insists DSWD turned down aid requests, calls Gatchalian's statement 'misleading'

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian defends the agency's budget proposal at the Senate on September 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is standing by its assertion that the Department of Social Welfare and Development had either delayed action or outright rejected its requests to help its endorsed beneficiaries in need of aid.

Without any "clear explanation," the department had allegedly turned down the office's referrals multiple times, the OVP said in a statement on Tuesday, October 15, signed by Norman Baloro, director for operations.

This comes after DSWD chief Rex Gatchalian told the Senate finance panel on Monday that the department has always welcomed the OVP's referrals for assistance. He added there are screenshots of conversations with an assistant secretary in charge of referrals from the OVP that can prove his statement.

Nevertheless, Gatchalian's explanation, for the OVP, is "inaccurate and misleading."

"While such statements may paint a picture of seamless coordination between our two offices, the reality on the ground tells a different story," the OVP said.

The OVP said one case involved a referral from the OVP for individuals whose livelihoods were impacted by the African Swine Flu.

The DSWD reportedly declined the request, citing their inability to conduct "mass payouts," although they had carried out similar payouts in other regions with the involvement of other politicians.

"Moreover, there are clear evidence from various OVP Satellite Offices that some clients referred by the OVP have been left unattended by various Regional Offices of the DSWD," it added.

Additionally, OVP Satellite Offices have flagged several cases where referred clients have not received aid.

The OVP said its Panay and Negros Island satellite offices have submitted 7,056 pending applications for the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situations program and 2,597 applications for the Sustainable Livelihood Program to the DSWD Field Office in Region 6.

None of these applications have been processed, the OVP said.

"To dismiss these unserved clients is to ignore the real challenges many Filipinos face in accessing social services," the OVP said.

"We call for DSWD’s immediate action to address these gaps and fulfill the government’s obligation to provide aid to every Filipino," it added.

When asked to comment, Gatchalian told Philstar.com in a message: "My statement in the senate hearing will be my same response. Thank you."

Vice President Sara Duterte told senators during the OVP's budget hearing in August that there were several instances when the DSWD has "politicized" its cash assistance program. — Cristina Chi