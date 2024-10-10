^

Judge that acquitted De Lima appointed to Sandiganbayan

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 10, 2024 | 1:19pm
Judge that acquitted De Lima appointed to Sandiganbayan
The Facebook profile photo of Judge Gener Gito, who has been appointed as a new Associate Justice of the Sandiganbayan.
Judge Gener M. Gito's Legal Corner via FB

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed the judge who freed former senator Leila de Lima to the Sandiganbayan, which is the court tasked with deciding on cases of graft and corruption in government. 

Judge Gener Gito first granted De Lima bail in 2023, eventually throwing out her last drug case on June 24 this year.

Mere months later, Gito has been appointed as an associate justice. 

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Associate Justice, Sandiganbayan, vice Oscar C. Herrera Jr.,” the letter signed by Marcos read. 

Prior to her release, De Lima was in police custody since 2017. Former president Rodrigo Duterte (now a staunch critic of the current president) accused De Lima with being a drug trafficker while she was the Justice Secretary, leading to what many believe are trumped up charges. 

Her seven-year detention since the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte has been condemned by both local and international human rights groups. 

Since her release from detention, De Lima is now running under the partylist Mamamayang Liberal for the 2025 midterm elections. 

Should her partylist win, this would mark De Lima’s return to Congress after spending her senatorial term under custody.

Role of the special court. While the Sandiganbayan handles graft and corruption cases, it is also tasked with ruling on the Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth cases. 

The Sandiganbayan recently dismissed a  P276 million wealth forfeiture case against the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former first lady Imelda Marcos, the parents of the seated president.  

 

