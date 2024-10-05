^

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 5

October 5, 2024 | 8:00am
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 5
First House Representative aspirants file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections-National Capitol Region Office in San Juan City on Oct. 1, 2024,
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

