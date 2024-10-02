^

Headlines

Taal Volcano erupts but alert level stays low

Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 8:40pm
Taal Volcano erupts but alert level stays low
A thermal camera footage of a minor phreatomagmatic activity from the main crater of Taal Volcano that occurred between 4:21 p.m. and 4:32 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2024.
Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano in Batangas erupted in a cocktail of ash and steam on Wednesday, prompting public health warnings but causing no injuries, authorities said.

A 2400-meter (7,875-feet) column of volcanic material shot up from the Taal Volcano when it erupted on Wednesday afternoon, the state volcanology institute said.

No evacuations were reported but residents of villages around the volcano, which sits in the middle of a lake about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Manila, were advised to wear face masks.

The volcano had a phreatomagmatic eruption, which occurs when magma interacts with water and produces plumes of steam, ash and other volcanic materials, state volcanology agency director Teresito Bacolcol told AFP.

"The gas can be harmful, so we encourage the public to wear masks," Bacolcol said.

The agency said the alert level remains at a low level one on a 0-5 scale.

"For now, we are looking at the other parameters and we are not seeing an increase in the number of volcanic earthquakes," Bacolcol said.

There were no reported casualties and no planned evacuations yet, Batangas city disaster official Victor Pascual told AFP.

vuukle comment

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to &lsquo;Julian&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to ‘Julian’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Several local government units have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 30, due to tropical cyclone Julian (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The number of Chinese vessels loitering near Pag-asa Island surged twofold last week, rising from 25 to 50, according to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec won't disqualify a candidate due to poverty, says Garcia

Comelec won't disqualify a candidate due to poverty, says Garcia

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
No person will be dismissed as a nuisance candidate simply because they are poor, Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
House leaders advised the Department of Justice to file murder charges against the two suspects behind the assassination of...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo can still file for candidacy &mdash; SolGen

Alice Guo can still file for candidacy — SolGen

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Despite removal from public office and ongoing legal hurdles, dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo can still file...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec can&rsquo;t cancel Guo&rsquo;s candidacy if she runs. Here&rsquo;s why

Comelec can’t cancel Guo’s candidacy if she runs. Here’s why

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections cannot automatically disqualify former Bambam, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo if she decides to run, but...
Headlines
fbtw
Canceled flights in Lebanon delay OFWs' repatriation

Canceled flights in Lebanon delay OFWs' repatriation

4 hours ago
The repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon has been placed on hold after explosions in Beirut led to the cancellation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with