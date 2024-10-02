Carlos Yulo joins Philippine Navy Reserve Force

Olympic champion gymnast Carlos Yulo is inducted into the reserve force of the Philippine Navy in October 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, has been inducted into the Philippine Navy Reserve Force with the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class (PO1), the Navy announced on Wednesday, October 2.

The 23-year-old athlete, who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was formally enlisted during a ceremony at the Navy headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, October 1.

"Wearing this Navy uniform fills me with immense pride," Yulo was quoted as saying. "I am proud to have the privilege of being enlisted in the Philippine Navy Reserve Force, a recognition I never expected in my lifetime."

Major General Joseph Ferrous Cuison, commander of the Naval Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony, representing Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Philippine Navy Flag Officer In Command.

In a message delivered by Major General Cuison, Vice Admiral Adaci expressed confidence in Yulo's commitment to his new role.

Philippine Navy photo/Released

"We know that when you commit to something, you give it your all," the message read. "I am confident you will do the same as a reservist, standing alongside men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and uplifting our nation."

Yulo's induction into the Navy Reserve Force comes as the Philippines continues to bolster its military capabilities and engage prominent figures in national service.

As a reservist, Yulo is expected to participate in training exercises and may be called upon to assist in times of national emergency, all while continuing his athletic career.