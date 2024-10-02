^

Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 12:17pm
Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator
Undated photo shows Sen. Lito Lapid speaking to reporters in the Senate
File

MANILA, Philippines Sen. Lito Lapid began his re-election bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Commission on Elections on Wednesday, October 2. 

Lapid, a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administrative slate. The NPC had recently forged an alliance with Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. 

He has served several terms as the governor of Pampanga. He has had three, non-consecutive terms as senator beginning in 2004. 

Lapid is one of the many celebrities turned politicians in the Senate. He has starred in ABS-CBN’s long-running "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano", and he also has a role in "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo." 

During the announcement of his senatorial bets, Marcos called Lapid the “Supreme ng Senado”, which is the name of Lapid’s character in "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo". 

Lapid has authored and co-sponsored several notable measures, such as the  Free Legal Assistance Act of 2010, Free Medical Assistance to the Poor Act, Water Management Resources Management Act, and more. 

