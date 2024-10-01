Content creators try hand in politics

Combination photo shows vlogger Marc Gamboa and political TikToker Eli San Fernando filing their certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel on Oct. 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Several content creators and vloggers have filed their candidacies with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), with some eyeing the Senate.

On the first day of the certificate of candidacy filing at the Manila Hotel, vlogger Norris John Okamoto became the first nominee of the Lingap Partylist or the Liga ng Pagkakaisang Mahirap (League of the United Poor).

“Ang pangarap at gusto natin ay bigyan ng sulong ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung mga nasa laylayan,” Okamoto said.

(Our dream and desire is to give aid to our fellow countrymen, especially the indigent.)

Okamoto’s YouTube vlog, which boasts around 315,000 subscribers, is mainly about motorcycles. He has several videos in which he raffles out motorcycles, along with others showing him giving them away.

When asked if he was willing to work with 1-Rider Partylist, Okamoto said they were open to collaborating with anyone who has good intentions.

Okamoto is not the only content creator to serve as the face of a lesser-known partylist.

Political TikToker Eli San Fernando, who has around 19,000 Facebook followers, boldly proclaimed that he has had enough of political dynasties and oligarchies. San Fernando is the first nominee of the Kamanggagawa Partylist.

When asked about his qualifications for the legislature, San Fernando stated that, aside from making videos on TikTok, he is a unionist. He expressed a commitment to abolishing provincial wages, advocating for an equal minimum salary across the nation.

Meanwhile, political vlogger Marc Gamboa also filed his COC. Unlike San Fernando and Okamoto, Gamboa is eyeing a seat in the Senate.

Gamboa’s YouTube channel, “Models of Manila TV,” has around 232,000 subscribers. He regularly interviews local politicians, such as former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

If he wins a Senate seat, Gamboa said he wants to establish an office dedicated to fighting fake news.