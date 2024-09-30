^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to ‘Julian’

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 8:09am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to â��Julianâ��
Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:26 p.m.) — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 30, due to tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon).

Julian  strengthened into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon, raising Signal No. 3 in several areas of northern Luzon.

The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:

Cagayan Valley

  • Batanes – all levels, public and private (until October 1, 2024)
  • Cagayan province
    • Aparri, Cagayan - all levels, public and private
    • Calayan, Cagayan - all levels, public and private
    • Tuao, Cagayan – all levels, public and private
    • Tuguegarao City – all levels, public and private

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Baguio – all levels, public and private
  • Benguet – all levels, public and private

Ilocos Region

  • Ilocos Norte 
    • Laoag City – all levels, public and private
  • Ilocos Sur – all levels, public and private
  • La Union – all levels, public and private
  • Pangasinan
    • Bayambang, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private 
    • Mapandan, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private
    • Rosales, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

