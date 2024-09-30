Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to ‘Julian’

Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:26 p.m.) — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 30, due to tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon).

Julian strengthened into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon, raising Signal No. 3 in several areas of northern Luzon.

The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:

Cagayan Valley

Batanes – all levels, public and private (until October 1, 2024)

Cagayan province Aparri, Cagayan - all levels, public and private Calayan, Cagayan - all levels, public and private Tuao, Cagayan – all levels, public and private Tuguegarao City – all levels, public and private



Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio – all levels, public and private

Benguet – all levels, public and private

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte Laoag City – all levels, public and private

Ilocos Sur – all levels, public and private

La Union – all levels, public and private

Pangasinan Bayambang, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private Mapandan, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private Rosales, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private



