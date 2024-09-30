Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 30 due to ‘Julian’
September 30, 2024 | 8:09am
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:26 p.m.) — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 30, due to tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon).
Julian strengthened into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon, raising Signal No. 3 in several areas of northern Luzon.
The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes – all levels, public and private (until October 1, 2024)
- Cagayan province
- Aparri, Cagayan - all levels, public and private
- Calayan, Cagayan - all levels, public and private
- Tuao, Cagayan – all levels, public and private
- Tuguegarao City – all levels, public and private
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio – all levels, public and private
- Benguet – all levels, public and private
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Laoag City – all levels, public and private
- Ilocos Sur – all levels, public and private
- La Union – all levels, public and private
- Pangasinan
- Bayambang, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private
- Mapandan, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private
- Rosales, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private
Please refresh this page for updates.
