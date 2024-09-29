Immigration nabs Korean fugitives while applying for visa extension

This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Two fugitives from South Korea have been arrested while attempting to extend their tourist visas, the Bureau of Immigration said on Saturday, September 28.

Lee Wonwoong, 33, and Huh Hwan, 60, were flagged during a routine database check while they were applying for a tourist visa extension at the bureau's main office in Manila on September 26.

Both had active derogatory records, leading to their immediate arrest by the BI’s fugitive search unit following a mission order.

According to the bureau, Lee is wanted in South Korea for operating illegal gambling establishments while Huh faces multiple fraud charges.

In a statement, Immigration officer-in-charge Joel Anthony Biado lauded the officers who apprehended the Korean nationals.

“This incident is a strong reminder that the Bureau is always alert and proactive in identifying foreign nationals who pose a threat to public safety,” Viado said.

The fugitives are now held at the BI’s facility in Taguig, awaiting deportation proceedings.