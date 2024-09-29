^

Headlines

Detained Chinese ‘spy’ says espionage work to Philippines began in 2016

Shiela Crisostomo, Marc Jayson Cayabyab - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 9:29am
Detained Chinese â��spyâ�� says espionage work to Philippines began in 2016
Tycoon She Zhijiang is fighting extradition to China, saying Beijing wants him dead because of his knowledge of Chinese espionage activities. He had attended the state dinner hosted at Malacañang in 2018 by then president Rodrigo Duterte for visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese spy She Zhijiang, currently detained in Thailand and fighting repatriation to China, claimed in an Al Jazeera documentary that he began his spy work in the Philippines in 2016 while evading Chinese authorities who had ordered his arrest for illegal gambling.

He said his recruiter vowed to arrange the dropping of his criminal case if he accepted the intelligence work.

In the documentary, She alleged having worked with dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for China’s Ministry of State Security, the communist party’s secret police agency.

The self-confessed spy also echoed the Senate findings that Guo is a full-blooded Chinese whose mother is Lin Wen Yi.

Files shown by She to Al Jazeera included a dossier on Guo Hua Ping, including her local address in Fujian province that is also the local address of the Communist Party of China.

“Guo Hua Ping, China cannot be trusted. The two of us once dedicated our lives to China’s Ministry of State Security. Look at what happened to me,” he said.

“If you don’t want to be eliminated, you should tell the world the truth,” She added.

Senate President Francis Escudero said it is up to the Departments of Justice (DOJ) and Foreign Affairs (DFA) to coordinate with Thailand authorities if they wish to dig deeper into the allegations raised by She against Guo.

Escudero said the Al Jazeera documentary on She should be looked into by authorities for possible filing of an espionage case against Guo.

The Senate president said there is a need for Philippine government agencies to coordinate with Thailand where She is detained for alleged illegal online gambling.

“I cannot say if the documentary should be believed. The problem is his testimony given in Thailand might not be used in court because there is no chance to cross-examine. That is up to the DOJ prosecutors and DFA to determine. It is a complicated process,” Escudero said in a dwIZ interview on Saturday, September 28.

“In any case, the incident could fall within the provisions of espionage, which is spying for a country even without war,” he added.

Escudero lauded the congressional investigation on Guo for putting the spotlight on the proliferation of illegal offshore gambling as well as the collusion between international criminal syndicates and local government officials.

For his part, Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III said while the documentary was aired by a legitimate news agency, he cautioned against readily taking as fact the testimony of a detainee.

“Let us not easily believe the words of a detained person. There are a lot of factors which impose pressure on a detained witness,” Pimentel said in a separate dwIZ interview.

Meanwhile, former senator Ping Lacson lauded the House quad committee for confronting Guo with the documentary and grilling her on her alleged ties to the Chinese communist party.

“Let’s give it to the House of Representatives’ quad comm for their excellent investigative work in exposing Guo Hua’ping a.k.a. Alice Guo with yet to be authenticated official  documents and statement of a ‘self-confessed spy’ hired by China Ministry of State Security,” Lacson said in a statement.

“Paging the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and National Security Adviser,” he added.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

ESPIONAGE

SPY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Julian strengthens into tropical storm

Julian strengthens into tropical storm

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Julian could intensify into a super typhoon as it moves closer to Batanes by tomorrow.
Headlines
fbtw
BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

BI rushing exit clearance for POGO workers

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration would hasten processing of applications of employees of Philippine offshore gaming operators or...
Headlines
fbtw
NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

NZ joins West Philippine Sea exercises with Philippines, US, Australia, Japan

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
New Zealand, for the very first time since similar activities began, has joined Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee to &lsquo;stand alone&rsquo; in her reelection bid

Imee to ‘stand alone’ in her reelection bid

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
While grateful to be part of her brother’s Senate slate for the 2025 mid-term polls, Sen. Imee Marcos said she’d...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Garma a ruthless killer&rsquo;

‘Garma a ruthless killer’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the House quad committee branded former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malaca&ntilde;ang debunks another alleged Marcos Jr. drug video

Malacañang debunks another alleged Marcos Jr. drug video

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Communications Office yesterday belied another video implying that President Marcos is using illegal drugs...
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno eyes House seat as Akbayan nominee

Diokno eyes House seat as Akbayan nominee

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno is abandoning his Senate bid, and will instead seek a seat at the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines destinations, DOT earn travel award nominations

Philippines destinations, DOT earn travel award nominations

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and the Department of Tourism earned nominations from two international tourism award-giving bodies, the DOT...
Headlines
fbtw
UP allays fears on &lsquo;Declaration of Cooperation&rsquo; with AFP

UP allays fears on ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ with AFP

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Administration has allayed fears of some faculty members and the UP Diliman University Council...
Headlines
fbtw

Pinoys urged to prioritize bone health for Osteoporosis Month

By Christine Boton | 11 hours ago
As October is marked as Osteoporosis Month, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute has raised the alarm over the widespread calcium deficiency among Filipinos that could lead...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with