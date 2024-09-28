^

Headlines

No need for dad’s advice vs criticism – VP Sara

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the criticisms and controversies hounding her in connection with her budget spending, Vice President Sara Duterte said she is all good and can answer for herself without any advice from her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the Office of the Vice President (OVP) central office in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, the younger Duterte said she does not seek advice from her father, especially when it comes to dealing with her detractors as the former president has a “volcanic” temperament.

“From PRD, really? You think he would give advice? He will likely just say, ‘punch him,’ ‘set him on fire.’ PRD is a jarhead, we all know that. So if you are going to ask for advice from PRD, expect some angry scolding and volcanic eruption,” Sara said in Filipino, referring to her father as PRD or president Rodrigo Duterte.

“So, really, there’s none. He has no advice when it comes to defending the Office of the Vice President,” she added.

Besides, she said she can answer all the allegations against her by herself.

“I have done nothing wrong. But if they (her critics) think otherwise, then bring the matter to impeachment or to the court, I will answer it. I am very casual because I know that I can answer anything that they will say against me,” Sara said.

“There are times that I opt not to answer, so it appears that I cannot answer them. But in truth I just no longer wanted to talk, because it gets tiring. Their anger is so tiring, actually... But when it comes to a fight, you can count on me to fight,” she added.

Duterte has been receiving flak for opting not to attend the House of Representatives’ deliberations on the OVP proposed budget for 2025.

Duterte is also in hot water over the OVP’s spending of millions of pesos in confidential funds. The Commission on Audit (COA) had earlier confirmed that P125 million in confidential funds was spent by the OVP in just 11 days in 2022, despite lack of official budget appropriation for it by Congress in the General Appropriations Act for that year.

Of that amount, P73 million was earlier disallowed by COA through issuance of a Notice of Disallowance, as the fund disbursement was found to be “either irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant or unconscionable.”

vuukle comment

OVP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo pleaded not guilty to a charge of qualified human trafficking, according to her counsel...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Retired police chief Royina Garma confirmed to lawmakers that she hired seven family members when she was the general manager...
Headlines
fbtw
Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination
play

Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A police lieutenant colonel on Friday, September 27, testified that retired police chief Royina Garma and national police...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

KOJC members who harassed police, families to face raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will file cases against people who threatened police officers and their families during the manhunt for Kingdom of Jesus...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Congress went on recess yesterday even as Senate President Francis Escudero gave assurance that the proposed P6.352-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman of 141 officials and personnel of the National Food Authority who were linked...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan: Still time to impeach VP

Bayan: Still time to impeach VP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
There is still time to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte even if the election season is getting near, militant group Bagong...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with