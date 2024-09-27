^

Headlines

Philippines completes resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal without interference

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 5:15pm
Philippines completes resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal without interference
An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023 shows Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayunging Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forces delivered supplies and rotated troops at a military outpost at Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal on Thursday, September 26, without interference from Chinese vessels.

Up to eight different Chinese vessels were meandering in the area while the the military and the Philippine Coast Guard conducted the rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, AFP Spokesperson Col. Margareth Padilla said on Friday, September 27.

The foreign vessels "posed no threat" to the mission and the Philippine side was able to maintain its presence in the shoal, Padilla added.

"AFP was able to deliver supplies and rotate our personnel without interference. We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any challenges in protecting our personnel and operations," Padilla said.

A video released by the AFP showed Philippine troops aboard MV Lapu-Lapu approaching BRP Sierra Madre during the mission.

The recent mission marks another test of the durability of a deal that Manila and Beijing reached in July concerning missions to BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship that was grounded near Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to mark the Philippines' territorial claim.

Following months of hostilities, including incidents where Chinese vessels harassed, blocked, and deployed water cannons to obstruct Philippine forces' resupply missions, the Philippines and China reached a "provisional arrangement" in July to de-escalate tensions in the area.

From September 16 and 23, the Philippine Navy reported a record-high number of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea, including an over fourfold increase in the number of Chinese vessels in Ayungin Shoal from 17 to 72. This represents the highest number of Chinese vessels spotted at the contested feature since Manila and Beijing agreed to the de-escalation arrangement finalized during bilateral talks on July 2. 

Ayungin Shoal, approximately 200 kilometers from Palawan and over 1,000 kilometers from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan Island, has been a flashpoint for tensions between Manila and Beijing. China claims sovereignty over the shoal as part of its broader territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

In a 2016 landmark ruling, the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague awarded the Philippines sovereign rights over Ayungin Shoal, among other features, and nullified China's claim of historic rights over nearly the entire South China Sea.

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen: Guo can still run, unless&hellip;

SolGen: Guo can still run, unless…

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Detained Bamban mayor Alice Guo may still file a certificate of candidacy and run in next year’s elections despite an...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Seventh House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: Seventh House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs,Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
No plans for Senate slate, says VP Sara

No plans for Senate slate, says VP Sara

8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has dispelled speculations that she would be forming a senatorial slate to rival that of President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

Marcos bares Alyansa 2025 senatorial slate

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Familiar names, including two former rivals of President Marcos during the 2022 race, as well as veteran lawmakers and entertainment...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

AFP eyes buying more ships to protect West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Acquisition of more ships and other big-ticket items to improve patrolling in the West Philippine Sea is being eyed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

Global Innovation Index: Philippines rises to 53rd

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Philippines was among the fastest risers in a decade in the latest Global Innovation Index (GII) of the World Intellectual...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos Jr. signs anti-agriculture economic sabotage law

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Stiffer penalties await those who smuggle agricultural products as President Marcos yesterday signed into law a measure declaring the act as economic sabotage, a crime he described as a “betrayal” and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Time for ordinary people in Senate&rsquo;

‘Time for ordinary people in Senate’

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is fielding 11 candidates or an almost complete slate for next year’s Senate elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with