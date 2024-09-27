Philippines completes resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal without interference

An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023 shows Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayunging Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forces delivered supplies and rotated troops at a military outpost at Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal on Thursday, September 26, without interference from Chinese vessels.

Up to eight different Chinese vessels were meandering in the area while the the military and the Philippine Coast Guard conducted the rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, AFP Spokesperson Col. Margareth Padilla said on Friday, September 27.

The foreign vessels "posed no threat" to the mission and the Philippine side was able to maintain its presence in the shoal, Padilla added.

"AFP was able to deliver supplies and rotate our personnel without interference. We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any challenges in protecting our personnel and operations," Padilla said.

A video released by the AFP showed Philippine troops aboard MV Lapu-Lapu approaching BRP Sierra Madre during the mission.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla says 8 Chinese vessels were spotted in the area. None interfered with the mission.

The recent mission marks another test of the durability of a deal that Manila and Beijing reached in July concerning missions to BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship that was grounded near Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to mark the Philippines' territorial claim.

Following months of hostilities, including incidents where Chinese vessels harassed, blocked, and deployed water cannons to obstruct Philippine forces' resupply missions, the Philippines and China reached a "provisional arrangement" in July to de-escalate tensions in the area.

From September 16 and 23, the Philippine Navy reported a record-high number of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea, including an over fourfold increase in the number of Chinese vessels in Ayungin Shoal from 17 to 72. This represents the highest number of Chinese vessels spotted at the contested feature since Manila and Beijing agreed to the de-escalation arrangement finalized during bilateral talks on July 2.

Ayungin Shoal, approximately 200 kilometers from Palawan and over 1,000 kilometers from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan Island, has been a flashpoint for tensions between Manila and Beijing. China claims sovereignty over the shoal as part of its broader territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

In a 2016 landmark ruling, the Permanent Court of Arbitration based in The Hague awarded the Philippines sovereign rights over Ayungin Shoal, among other features, and nullified China's claim of historic rights over nearly the entire South China Sea.