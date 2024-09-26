Immigration nabs Chinese national wanted for kidnapping

The building of the Bureau of Immigration.

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national wanted for kidnapping has been apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday, September 23.

In a press release on Thursday, September 26, the bureau arrested Hu Yang, 37, in Brgy. Tambo, Parañaque City.

Hu, also known by the alias Lin Zihao, was identified as a fugitive, wanted by the Public Security Bureau of Jinjiang City in China for charges of kidnapping.

According to the bureau, Hu was part of a kidnapping syndicate notorious for torturing and killing their victims.

Earlier this year, several of his accomplices were caught by the bureau in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

“His arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to apprehend foreign criminals hiding in the Philippines," Immigration officer-in-charge Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement.

He was apprehended in coordination with Chinese law enforcement authorities and the Immigration bureau.

According to Chinese authorities, Hu’s passport had already been revoked.

The Immigration chief said the Chinese national will remain under the custody of local police until he faces local charges in Philippine courts. — Ian Laqui