^

Headlines

Immigration nabs Chinese national wanted for kidnapping

Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 8:17pm
Immigration nabs Chinese national wanted for kidnapping
The building of the Bureau of Immigration.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese national wanted for kidnapping has been apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday, September 23.

In a press release on Thursday, September 26, the bureau arrested Hu Yang, 37, in Brgy. Tambo, Parañaque City.

Hu, also known by the alias Lin Zihao, was identified as a fugitive, wanted by the Public Security Bureau of Jinjiang City in China for charges of kidnapping.

According to the bureau, Hu was part of a kidnapping syndicate notorious for torturing and killing their victims. 

Earlier this year, several of his accomplices were caught by the bureau in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

“His arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to apprehend foreign criminals hiding in the Philippines," Immigration officer-in-charge Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement.

He was apprehended in coordination with Chinese law enforcement authorities and the Immigration bureau.

According to Chinese authorities, Hu’s passport had already been revoked.  

The Immigration chief said the Chinese national will remain under the custody of local police until he faces local charges in Philippine courts. — Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

CHINESE NATIONAL

KIDNAPPING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
After two weeks of plenary debates, the House of Representatives terminated last night budget deliberations of agencies, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes
play

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
PBA player John Amores yields after shooting incident

PBA player John Amores yields after shooting incident

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
PBA Player John Amores surrendered to the police due to threats to his life, according to reports.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo names key POGO player, but not &lsquo;most guilty&rsquo;

Guo names key POGO player, but not ‘most guilty’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo on Tuesday revealed a “crucial personality” to the Senate’s investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Replacement ship for Escoda Shoal now on patrol&nbsp;&mdash; Security Council

Replacement ship for Escoda Shoal now on patrol — Security Council

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The spokesperson of the country's security council said a replacement vessel is now actively patrolling Sabina (Escoda) Shoal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM tells Sulu to &lsquo;maintain status quo&rsquo;

DBM tells Sulu to ‘maintain status quo’

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) told the province of Sulu to keep things as they are.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act into law

Marcos signs Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act into law

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, September 26, signed into law a measure imposing stiffer penalties for agricultural...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with