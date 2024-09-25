DBM releases P36.45 billion for salary standardization

Google Street View image shows the exterior of the Department of Budget and Management central office in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P36.450 billion to implement the government’s wage hike for its workers.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman made the announcement on Wednesday, September 25. The move is in line with Salary Standardization Law VI.

“I am appealing to the heads of the respective departments/agencies to hastily enforce the salary adjustments by taking necessary steps forward, including the process and issuance of the Notices of Salary Adjustment, so that our government workers may start receiving their differential and salary increases,” Pangandaman said.

A total of 308 government departments and agencies were able to receive the funds.

Pangandaman also said that the first tranche of salary for January 2024 increases is effective retroactively, in line with Executive Order 64, which was issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August.

The second tranche begins January 1, 2025, the third tranche will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2026 and the final tranche will be on Jan. 1, 2027.

The hike will be included in the yearly National Expenditure Program.