^

Headlines

DBM releases P36.45 billion for salary standardization

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 6:04pm
DBM releases P36.45 billion for salary standardization
Google Street View image shows the exterior of the Department of Budget and Management central office in Manila.
Google Map

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P36.450 billion to implement the government’s wage hike for its workers. 

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman made the announcement on Wednesday, September 25. The move is in line with Salary Standardization Law VI. 

“I am appealing to the heads of the respective departments/agencies to hastily enforce the salary adjustments by taking necessary steps forward, including the process and issuance of the Notices of Salary Adjustment, so that our government workers may start receiving their differential and salary increases,” Pangandaman said. 

A total of 308 government departments and agencies were able to receive the funds. 

Pangandaman also said that the first tranche of salary for January 2024 increases is effective retroactively, in line with Executive Order 64, which was issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August. 

The second tranche begins January 1, 2025, the third tranche will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2026 and the final tranche will be on Jan. 1, 2027. 

The hike will be included in the yearly National Expenditure Program. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

SSL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz, who spent 50 years in China after being exiled there in 1971, hopes that Beijing will...
Headlines
fbtw
'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs
play

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
In what was supposed to be the final hearing on POGOs, Alice Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

Lawmakers to VP Sara: Step down if you can't fulfill your duty

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers on Tuesday, September 24, said that Vice President Sara Duterte should resign if she has no intention of fulfilling...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

Philippines tops global gold sales in 1H 2024; BSP cites 'active strategy'

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas disclosed that it sold gold during the first half of the year, following a report identifying...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda photos with key POGO players bared

Acorda photos with key POGO players bared

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. has been invited to the next hearing of the Senate investigating...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New rules for preliminary investigation to prevent further jail congestion &mdash; DOJ chief

New rules for preliminary investigation to prevent further jail congestion — DOJ chief

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
“We will try to decongest the jails as much as we can because it's not the place to wait your life out,” Remulla...
Headlines
fbtw
Top cop who led Quiboloy&rsquo;s arrest named CIDG chief

Top cop who led Quiboloy’s arrest named CIDG chief

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Torre will replace Police Major General Leo Francisco who has occupied the CIDG post since May. 
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte urged to apologize after denying beach trip

Sara Duterte urged to apologize after denying beach trip

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives has rebuked Vice President Sara Duterte anew after lawmakers obtained a police report that confirmed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with