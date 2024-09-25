^

Minor phreatic eruption monitored at Taal Volcano

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 12:27pm
Minor phreatic eruption monitored at Taal Volcano
A minor phreatic eruption from Taal Volcano Island's Main Crater at 1:59 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2024, was captured by the thermal camera of the Daang Kastila Observation Station.
Phivolcs via Twitter / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — State seismology bureau Phivolcs reported on Wednesday, September 25, that a minor phreatic eruption was detected at Taal Volcano.

The agency said the volcano remains at "low-level unrest" or Alert Level 1. 

At 1:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Daang Kastila Observation Station’s (VTDK) thermal camera captured the brief phreatic event from the main crater of Taal Volcano Island. 

A phreatic eruption happens when groundwater comes into contact with hot magma or volcanic rock, causing water to heat up and turn into steam.

This creates pressure beneath the earth’s surface, and when it becomes excessive, it may lead to an explosion.

This resulted in an eruption plume, a mixture of ash, steam and volcanic gases that reached heights of 600 meters, or nearly 2,000 feet. Phivolcs reported that the wind carried the plume, causing it to drift southwest.

According to its midnight bulletin on Wednesday, the Taal Volcano emits 4,899 tonnes of sulfur dioxide a day. The state seismology bureau has also observed “upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.”

This means that volcanic materials, such as magma or hot water, are moving beneath the earth’s surface, which may signal potential eruptions. 

Phivolcs advised the public to avoid entering the permanent danger zone of Taal Volcano Island, specifically the Main Crater, Daang Kastila fissures and areas for boating around Taal Lake. 

Possible hazards include phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas. 

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE FOR VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS)

PHREATIC ERUPTION

TAAL VOLCANO
